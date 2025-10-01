Author Tessa Cox’s New Book, "Convergence: The Empatheia Saga," Follows Two Individuals Who Find Comfort Within Each Other Despite the Chaos of the World Around Them
Recent release “Convergence: The Empatheia Saga” from Page Publishing author Tessa Cox is a poignant and compelling third installment in the author’s “The Empatheia Saga” trilogy that centers around Sophie, a woman who has strange abilities, and Zach, a man with the power to read emotions who helps Sophie overcome her fears about her powers and encourages her to embrace who she truly is.
Ventura, CA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tessa Cox, who holds a master’s degree in Shakespeare from the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, and lives in and works in Ventura, California, has completed her new book, “Convergence: The Empatheia Saga”: a riveting tale that follows Sophie, a woman with extraordinary powers, who finds comfort in Zach, a man who helps her accept her abilities and overcome her trauma surrounding her past.
From Sophie’s point of view, the author shares, “‘You don’t have to love the things you can do, but you do have to honor them…’
“When Zach said those words to me, I fought hard against their truth. I fought against my abilities, the looming shadow of my biological father, and the destruction he wrought, vowing that I would never be like him. As usual, though, Zach understood my feelings in a way that had little to do with his supernatural ability to read emotion and more to do with our connection, and with his help, I no longer fear the power that lives inside me. We certainly have our own flaws, but together, all our jagged pieces just make sense. I am his moment of clarity amid the barrage of emotion that consumes him, and I will never jeopardize our relationship again by letting my fear control me, and if that means that it’s finally time to confront my father, then I’ll be ready.
“My past was my past, but Zach is my future.”
From Zach’s perspective, the author writes, “‘You are my calm in the storm…’
“I never imagined that I could be someone’s calm. I never pictured a future where the guy who couldn’t stay out of trouble now spends every day concerned about the well-being and happiness of another, but that’s my new reality, and I embrace it freely. In fact, I consider it my privilege to be the one person Sophie needs above all others when she feels overwhelmed by her past, her present, or the incredible power she possesses. I’ll always challenge her to see the potential for good in that power, but I’ll never let it define her. To me, she is so much more, and after nearly losing her, I never want to feel that pain again. I’ll do whatever it takes to keep her safe and put an end to it all, and since I’ve never been one to shy away from a fight, they better be ready.
“Because Sophie and I deserve our happy ending.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tessa Cox’s enthralling tale is the third and final installment in “The Empatheia Saga,” and will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Sophie and Zach’s journey to be there for each other, no matter what challenges the world around them brings. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Convergence: The Empatheia Saga” is a thrilling finale that will keep readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Convergence: The Empatheia Saga” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
