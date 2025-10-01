Author Tessa Cox’s New Book, "Convergence: The Empatheia Saga," Follows Two Individuals Who Find Comfort Within Each Other Despite the Chaos of the World Around Them

Recent release “Convergence: The Empatheia Saga” from Page Publishing author Tessa Cox is a poignant and compelling third installment in the author’s “The Empatheia Saga” trilogy that centers around Sophie, a woman who has strange abilities, and Zach, a man with the power to read emotions who helps Sophie overcome her fears about her powers and encourages her to embrace who she truly is.