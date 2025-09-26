International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees
The International Video Game Hall of Fame (IVGHOF) today proudly announces the release of the highly-anticipated Class of 2025 Inductees with details available on the newly-launched website, www.ivghof.info. This landmark reveal highlights a new era for the IVGHOF, inviting the global community to recognize, discuss, and celebrate the individuals, entities, and innovative games that have profoundly shaped the world's largest form of entertainment.
The Class of 2025 Inductees represents a curated selection of pioneers, legendary titles, and groundbreaking innovations that have not only pushed the boundaries of technology and storytelling but have also woven themselves into the fabric of popular culture worldwide. Each inductee has been meticulously chosen for their enduring impact, influence, and contributions to the art and science of video games and builds on the important legacy of past Inductees. The Class of 2025 inductees include (additional details and descriptions at https://www.ivghof.info/class-of-2025-inductees-are-here/ ):
● Golden Age Gamer: Tim Collum
● 1990's Era Gamer: Michael Tang
● 2000's Era Gamer: Jang Jae-ho
● Game Developer: Satoshi Tajiri
● Industry Leader: Tim Sweeney
● Community Action: Games Done Quick
● Walter Day Lifetime Achievement: Trip Hawkins
● Golden Age Game: Space Invaders
● 1990's Game: Half Life
● 2000's Game: The Sims
● Pinball Electro-Mechanical: Humpty Dumpty
● Pinball Digital: Black Knight
● Pinball Modern: Medieval Madness
"Today is a momentous day for the International Video Game Hall of Fame and the entire gaming community," said Lonnie McDonald, Vice-President. "The Class of 2025 showcases the incredible breadth and depth of talent and creativity that has driven the video game industry from its nascent beginnings to the global phenomenon it is today. We encourage everyone to visit our new website, learn about these extraordinary inductees, and join the conversation about their significance."
The newly-launched website, www.ivghof.info, provides an immersive and interactive platform to explore the Class of 2025, alongside the full history of the IVGHOF and its past Inductees. Visitors will find detailed profiles of each Inductee, compelling narratives of their impact, and a wealth of multimedia content designed to bring their stories to life. The site also reflects the IVGHOF's new corporate branding, a modern and dynamic identity that underscores its commitment to celebrating gaming's past, present, and future.
Celebrating Over a Decade of Personal Achievements and Innovative Milestones!
“This is the 15th year of the IVGHOF’s charter of recognition and outreach, and each year becomes more and more exciting with greater input from the gaming world as well as celebrating the individuals and products that keep our industry thriving as the world’s most popular form of entertainment!” continued Mr. McDonald. “The history and stories we are able to highlight helps to make sure we acknowledge and preserve our roots and those people and events that made our industry great!!”
Previous years’ inductees have included industry luminaries such as Will Wright, Gabe Newell, Sid Meier and Reggie Fils-Aime, as well as industry-driving products such as Tetris, Pac-Man, Half Life 2 and Street Fighter II. The IVGHOF has also recognized competitive gaming pioneers from the Golden Age of the 1970s and 1980s all the way to modern-day eSports legends.
The IVGHOF invites members of the media, industry professionals, and the public to explore details for the new Class of 2025 Inductees and engage in discussions about their impact on social media using the hashtag #IVGHOF2025.
About the IVGHOF
The International Video Game Hall of Fame
The International Video Game Hall of Fame (IVGHOF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to honoring excellence and preserving history in the field of electronic gaming. Operating out of Ottumwa, Iowa, with volunteers located around the globe, the IVGHOF recognizes the champions, organizations, professionals, and games impacting the largest form of entertainment in the world.
In addition to recognizing the best of all interactive entertainment through its annual class of new inductees, the IVGHOF has also taken a leadership role in the preservation of relics and artifacts that pertain to the worldwide video gaming culture and aims to build and maintain a state-of-the-art interactive facility that contains historical archive exhibits, preserves significant video gaming relics, memorabilia, and artifacts, and fosters academic research into the impact of video games on popular culture.
Official Website: http://www.ivghof.info/
Class of 2025 Inductees: https://ivghof.info/inductees/class-of-2025/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@official_ivghof
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ivghof
X: https://x.com/Official_IVGHOF
Press Kit: https://ivghof.info/about/press-kit/
For additional Information, please contact:
Preston Burt
Media Director
IVGHOF@gmail.com
Lonnie McDonald
816-392-9071
https://www.ivghof.info/
Lonnie McDonald
816-392-9071
https://www.ivghof.info/
