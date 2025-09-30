Pro Boxer Bryant Perrella Releases "The Master Boxer: A Definitive Guide to Becoming a World Class Fighter"
After two decades in the ring, Perrella shares elite strategies, mindset frameworks, and training systems for next generation fighters.
Fort Myers, FL, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Professional boxer Bryant Perrella announces the release of his new book, "The Master Boxer: The Definitive Guide to Becoming a World-Class Fighter." Drawing from over 20 years of competition and training at the highest levels, Perrella delivers proven strategies and mental frameworks for anyone seeking to sharpen their skills and mindset.
Professional boxer Bryant Perrella has announced the release of his new book, "The Master Boxer: The Definitive Guide to Becoming a World-Class Fighter." Drawing from 20 years of experience as an amateur standout and professional contender, Perrella distills the lessons, techniques, and mental strategies that separate good fighters from great ones.
With over 100 fights and a reputation for his disciplined approach, Perrella has trained alongside some of the sport’s most respected names. The Master Boxer is more than a technical manual, it’s a blueprint for athletes who want to sharpen their skills, build resilience, and evolve their mindset both inside and outside the ring.
“Boxing isn’t just about throwing punches,” says Perrella. “It’s about clarity under pressure, strategy in the chaos, and building the kind of discipline that transforms your whole life. That’s what I wanted to pass down in this book.”
The Master Boxer covers:
Fight-tested strategies and combinations used at the highest levels.
Training frameworks that maximize endurance, power, and recovery.
Mental preparation methods to perform under pressure.
The evolution from beginner fundamentals to advanced ring intelligence.
The book is available now in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through major retailers worldwide, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other global distribution network.
Professional boxer Bryant Perrella has announced the release of his new book, "The Master Boxer: The Definitive Guide to Becoming a World-Class Fighter." Drawing from 20 years of experience as an amateur standout and professional contender, Perrella distills the lessons, techniques, and mental strategies that separate good fighters from great ones.
With over 100 fights and a reputation for his disciplined approach, Perrella has trained alongside some of the sport’s most respected names. The Master Boxer is more than a technical manual, it’s a blueprint for athletes who want to sharpen their skills, build resilience, and evolve their mindset both inside and outside the ring.
“Boxing isn’t just about throwing punches,” says Perrella. “It’s about clarity under pressure, strategy in the chaos, and building the kind of discipline that transforms your whole life. That’s what I wanted to pass down in this book.”
The Master Boxer covers:
Fight-tested strategies and combinations used at the highest levels.
Training frameworks that maximize endurance, power, and recovery.
Mental preparation methods to perform under pressure.
The evolution from beginner fundamentals to advanced ring intelligence.
The book is available now in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through major retailers worldwide, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other global distribution network.
Contact
Goodfella PerrellaContact
Ana Simmons
719-490-8821
bryantperrella.com
Ana Simmons
719-490-8821
bryantperrella.com
Categories