Generic Theater Presents Clyde's: A Comedy About Food, Forgiveness, and Second Chances
Generic Theater announces its production of Clyde's, the acclaimed comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, running weekends September 26 through October 12, 2025. This powerful yet humorous play explores themes of redemption and resilience in the unlikely setting of a truck stop sandwich shop.
In Clyde's, a formerly incarcerated kitchen staff works under the thumb of their harsh boss Clyde, who never lets them forget what they owe her. Despite their circumstances, these line cooks dare to dream, finding hope in their connections to each other and their spirited competition to create the perfect sandwich.
"This is unlike any show I've worked on," says co-director Maryanne Kiley. "Our set is straight out of a grimy truck stop kitchen, but our costumer has dressed actors in vibrant colors, which brings out their youth and vitality. This contrast reflects the big question Clyde's asks: Is it ever too late to change? What would it take to move from despair to redemption?"
The production features a talented local cast including Leila Bryant & Leila Stephanie as Clyde, Adrian Rivera as Rafael, Vania Alonnie as Letitia, Andreas Zollos as Jason, and Brandon Bradley as Montrellous. The creative team, led by co-directors Leila Stephanie and Maryanne Kiley, includes scenic designer Sandra Epperson, lighting designer Jason Amato, sound designer Leila Stephanie, and costume designer Ryan Ward.
"This is a show about food and forgiveness – it'll make you think, and make you hungry!" adds Kiley.
Co-director Leila Stephanie offers another perspective: "Clyde's is hilarious, gritty, and tender. It's about people who don't have the luxury of pretending, yet they dare to dream. They season their pain with laughter, and keep showing up for each other. Yes, they're making sandwiches, but it's really soul food!"
Lynn Nottage, author of Sweat and Ruined, brings her signature blend of humor and humanity to this story of formerly incarcerated individuals seeking a fresh start. The play offers a nuanced look at the challenges of re-entry while celebrating the possibility of transformation through community and purpose.
Performance Details:
- Dates: September 26 – October 12, 2025 (Weekends only)
- Times: Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Sundays at 2:30 PM
- Location: Generic Theater, 215 St. Paul’s Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23510 (Located under
Chrysler Hall; entrance through lower level of Scope parking garage)
- Tickets: $15-$18 advance purchase
- Box Office: generictheater.org
About Generic Theater
Generic Theater is committed to presenting thought-provoking works that spark conversation and build community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit generictheater.org.
Contact
Julianne Baker
757-441-2160
https://www.generictheater.org
