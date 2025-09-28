CyberEd.io Announces Advisory Board to Strengthen the Future of Cybersecurity Talent and Training
Global Leaders From Business, Government and Academia Will Help Shape Curricula and Advance Training Innovation
Princeton, NJ, September 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CyberEd.io, ISMG’s premium cybersecurity education and training platform, is proud to announce the launch of its newly formed Advisory Board. The Advisory Board represents a pivotal step in CyberEd.io’s mission to enhance workforce readiness, expand access to cutting-edge training and help organizations address an ever-changing threat landscape.
The cybersecurity industry faces a critical inflection point. With global cybercrime costs projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, enterprises and governments are investing heavily in bolstering their defenses. Yet this effort is constrained by a severe talent shortage, with more than 4.8 million cybersecurity roles currently unfilled worldwide.
CyberEd.io – a central source for the best expert-led, hands-on training – is addressing this cybersecurity skills gap by building training programs that are directly informed by practitioners who understand both the scope of today’s threats and the skills required to defend against them. The establishment of the Advisory Board ensures that its offerings remain aligned with industry realities, guided by expertise from across critical sectors.
The Board is comprised of executives and thought leaders who have successfully led cybersecurity programs in high-stakes environments. Among them are Keith Hartung, CISO for the Pennsylvania State Treasury Department; Paul Pak, chief information and privacy officer at Jennison Associates; Eugene Teo, chief security advisor for Microsoft in ASEAN; Randy Marchany, University IT security officer (CISO) at Virginia Tech; and Srinivas Chandrala, director of enterprise application engineering at GE Healthcare. Together with other distinguished leaders across financial services, healthcare, government and technology, they bring a collective experience that reflects decades of leadership in risk management, governance, operations and strategy.
“Cybersecurity challenges facing our industry are not static, and we cannot approach training as though static options are effective,” said Brandy Harris, director at CyberEd.io. “Our Advisory Board ensures that CyberEd.io’s programs evolve in tandem with emerging risks, preparing professionals to act decisively in moments that matter.”
By working closely with CyberEd.io, the Advisory Board will guide the development of innovative curricula, validate the practical relevance of course content, and provide ongoing insight into emerging risks such as AI-enabled attacks, ransomware and critical infrastructure vulnerabilities.
The impact of this Board extends beyond the classroom. CyberEd.io’s approach is grounded in the belief that true resilience comes from collaboration across industries. By uniting voices from government agencies, global enterprises and research institutions, the Advisory Board will help bridge gaps between policy, practice and education. “People don’t necessarily realize that there’s a lot of crosstalk between policy and planning and workforce management,” said Keith Hartung, chief information security officer, Pennsylvania Treasury Department, and a member of the Advisory Board.
The Advisory Board also reinforces CyberEd.io’s position as a trusted partner for CISOs, regulators and executives. By embedding industry expertise into the very fabric of its programs, ISMG ensures its training delivers not just technical proficiency but also the strategic mindset required of modern security leaders. This credibility provides organizations with confidence that their teams are being trained to meet the real-world demands of today’s adversaries.
With the launch of the Advisory Board, CyberEd.io is strengthening its commitment to advancing innovation and excellence in cybersecurity education.
For more information, visit https://cybered.io/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About CyberEd.io
CyberEd.io is a premium cybersecurity education and training platform dedicated to transforming how professionals and organizations prepare for cyberthreats. As the education division of ISMG, our mission is to close the cybersecurity skills gap by empowering teams with flexible, expert-led training built for today’s challenges. From enterprise solutions to individual learning journeys, we help build stronger cyber defenses one expert at a time. Discover how CyberEd.io can enhance your team’s capabilities and secure your future.
