Stay on Top of the DAC Major Update - Expanded Database Support, Enhanced Security, and AI-Powered Features
Devart rolled out updated Delphi Data Access Components with expanded database support, enhanced security, and AI-powered features.
Prague, Czech Republic, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, provided a major update of the DAC (Data Access Components) product line.
This release brings numerous enhancements to help developers work faster and more securely across various database systems.
The release includes general features and changes:
- Support RAD Studio 13 Florence and Lazarus 4.2 for all DAC products
- Demo projects now include full support for ReportBuilder 23, making it easier for developers to test and prototype using the latest reporting tools
- Added support for Bearer Token authentication when connecting through HTTP tunnel
- Support for system proxy settings in the TProxyOptions class for HTTP tunnelling
- The TCustomDAConnection component now includes the Pooled function
Also, meet the product-specific improvements:
ODAC and Oracle provider in UniDAC
- Added the SelfEvents property to TOraAlerter and TUniAlerter
- Support for the BOOLEAN data type in Direct mode for Oracle 23 and later
- Added support for passwords longer than 30 characters in Direct mode for Oracle 23 and later
IBDAC and Firebird/InterBase provider in UniDAC
- Added the boNoTriggers and boZip options to the TIBCBackupService component
- Added support for user-defined security databases to the TIBCSecurityService component for Firebird
MyDAC and MySQL provider in UniDAC
- Support for vector data type in MySQL and MariaDB, enabling efficient storage and processing of high-dimensional embeddings for AI-powered applications like semantic search, NLP, image recognition, and recommendation systems.
- Added the AnsiQuotesMode option to set the ANSI_QUOTES value for the sql_mode variable
- Support for MariaDB 12
- Added support for the UUID data type in MariaDB 10.7 and later
- Support for the INET4 and INET6 data types in MariaDB 10.10 and later
- InsertBatchSize option is added in TMyDump and TUniDump for controlling batch insert sizes and increasing performance
LiteDAC
- Added support for the ISO8601-like time format for the TimeFormat property of the LiteConnection component
MS Access Provider in UniDAC
- Improved the performance of DML operations executed within a transaction
- Added the CacheSize and CacheLifetime options to improve performance in ExclusiveLock mode
- Added the PartialIndex option to improve SELECT performance
NexusDB Provider in UniDAC
- Added support for NexusDB 4.75.17
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/major-dac-update-expanded-database-support-enhanced-security-and-ai-powered-features.html
Delphi Data Access Components allow developing multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms. They are terrific tools that provide direct access to popular databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, SQLite, as well as clouds - Salesforce, FreshBooks, SugarCRM and many others. In addition to these, we offer a mature ORM framework for Delphi, making it a comprehensive solution for all your database connectivity needs.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
This release brings numerous enhancements to help developers work faster and more securely across various database systems.
The release includes general features and changes:
- Support RAD Studio 13 Florence and Lazarus 4.2 for all DAC products
- Demo projects now include full support for ReportBuilder 23, making it easier for developers to test and prototype using the latest reporting tools
- Added support for Bearer Token authentication when connecting through HTTP tunnel
- Support for system proxy settings in the TProxyOptions class for HTTP tunnelling
- The TCustomDAConnection component now includes the Pooled function
Also, meet the product-specific improvements:
ODAC and Oracle provider in UniDAC
- Added the SelfEvents property to TOraAlerter and TUniAlerter
- Support for the BOOLEAN data type in Direct mode for Oracle 23 and later
- Added support for passwords longer than 30 characters in Direct mode for Oracle 23 and later
IBDAC and Firebird/InterBase provider in UniDAC
- Added the boNoTriggers and boZip options to the TIBCBackupService component
- Added support for user-defined security databases to the TIBCSecurityService component for Firebird
MyDAC and MySQL provider in UniDAC
- Support for vector data type in MySQL and MariaDB, enabling efficient storage and processing of high-dimensional embeddings for AI-powered applications like semantic search, NLP, image recognition, and recommendation systems.
- Added the AnsiQuotesMode option to set the ANSI_QUOTES value for the sql_mode variable
- Support for MariaDB 12
- Added support for the UUID data type in MariaDB 10.7 and later
- Support for the INET4 and INET6 data types in MariaDB 10.10 and later
- InsertBatchSize option is added in TMyDump and TUniDump for controlling batch insert sizes and increasing performance
LiteDAC
- Added support for the ISO8601-like time format for the TimeFormat property of the LiteConnection component
MS Access Provider in UniDAC
- Improved the performance of DML operations executed within a transaction
- Added the CacheSize and CacheLifetime options to improve performance in ExclusiveLock mode
- Added the PartialIndex option to improve SELECT performance
NexusDB Provider in UniDAC
- Added support for NexusDB 4.75.17
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/major-dac-update-expanded-database-support-enhanced-security-and-ai-powered-features.html
Delphi Data Access Components allow developing multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms. They are terrific tools that provide direct access to popular databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, SQLite, as well as clouds - Salesforce, FreshBooks, SugarCRM and many others. In addition to these, we offer a mature ORM framework for Delphi, making it a comprehensive solution for all your database connectivity needs.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Categories