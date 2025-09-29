Log-hub AG on Why AI Alone Won’t Save Supply Chains: Rethinking Resilient Supply Chains in Times of Disruption

Global supply chains have always been vulnerable to shocks, from financial crises and pandemics to canal blockages, geopolitical conflict and even rapid changes in consumer demand. But in recent years, the pace and intensity of these disruptions have accelerated. The result? Supply chains optimised purely for cost and efficiency are proving increasingly fragile.