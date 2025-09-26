STS Metals and Boeing Extend Titanium Long Term Supply Chain Agreement

STS Metals, a leading producer of titanium mill products, stainless, nickel and other specialty alloy products, today announced the extension of its long-term agreement with The Boeing Company. The contract covers the supply of titanium rod, bar and plate products supported by STS Metals’ operating divisions: Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, and Sierra Sheet & Plate.