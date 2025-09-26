STS Metals and Boeing Extend Titanium Long Term Supply Chain Agreement
Irwindale, CA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- STS Metals, a leading producer of titanium mill products, stainless, nickel and other specialty alloy products, today announced the extension of its long-term agreement with The Boeing Company. The contract covers the supply of titanium rod, bar and plate products supported by STS Metals’ operating divisions: Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, and Sierra Sheet & Plate.
Under the renewed agreement, STS Metals will continue to provide titanium products in support of Boeing’s full line of commercial airplane programs. The partnership reinforces STS Metals’ position as a supplier of high-quality titanium materials for the commercial aerospace industry.
With industry-leading lead times, availability and reliability, STS Metals is prepared to support both the industry’s on-going product and emergent product needs. Recent capacity expansions in both rolling and forging operations have been designed to support higher production volumes across STS Metals’ full range of titanium mill products.
“We are proud to extend our long-standing relationship with Boeing and to support their market-leading commercial airplane programs,” said David Beddome, Chief Executive Officer, STS Metals. “We are committed to delivering the titanium products they need, when they need them, while showcasing the investments we’ve made to expand our capacity and capabilities.”
STS Metals, through its divisions Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, and Sierra Sheet & Plate, remains committed to advancing titanium manufacturing technologies and maintaining its role as a trusted partner to the global aerospace and defense industry.
About STS Metals
STS Metals is a leading manufacturer and supplier of titanium, stainless steel, nickel-based and other specialty alloys for the aerospace and defense industry. The company forges and hot-rolls bar, plate, sheet and wire in sizes and shapes that enable weight and cost reduction in the aerospace supply chain. The company’s commitment to quality and service has earned approvals from leading aerospace OEMs. Currently comprised of five operating companies — Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, Sierra Sheet and Plate, Brown-Pacific and Brown Europe — STS Metals plans to grow by expanding its product offering, developing new customer relationships and acquiring complementary businesses. The company is headquartered near Los Angeles in Irwindale, CA (www.stsmetals.com).
Media Contact:
Joe Kerkhove
Chief Commercial Officer
Joe.Kerkhove@STSMetals.com
Phone: +1-626-969-6711
