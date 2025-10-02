Author Luther J. Upton’s New Book, "Mary Alice's Roses," is a Historical Novel That Takes Readers on a Powerful Journey Exploring Race Relations, Romance, and God’s Love
Recent release “Mary Alice's Roses” from Page Publishing author Luther J. Upton is a powerful and emotionally stirring novel that expertly blends together history, spirituality, and romance. With vivid storytelling and profound themes set against a historical backdrop, “Mary Alice’s Roses” is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life.
Evergreen, AL, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luther J. Upton, a graduate of Auburn University and a wounded Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War who has worked as a broadcaster, has completed his new book, “Mary Alice's Roses”: a stirring historical tale of hope and love amidst challenges and tragedy.
“This book is sure to attract history buffs as it provides a rich backdrop to the story,” writes Upton. “The treatment of racial relations is eloquent and vivid and is beautifully portrayed through the friendships of characters from different races, and the imagery resonates deeply with contemporary issues and offers a hopeful vision of unity and understanding. The love story threaded throughout the book is touching and heartfelt and will reach into your deepest emotions. The reader will be moved by God’s recognition of goodness, which adds a spiritual and moral dimension to the narrative. The distinctions between the military branches are spot-on and resonate with current truths, adding an authentic layer to the story. The reincarnation theme is particularly fascinating and serves as a suspenseful thread that will keep the reader eagerly turning pages until the end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Luther J. Upton’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on this timely and inspiring novel that resonates with contemporary issues while exploring the challenges of the past.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Mary Alice's Roses" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.



