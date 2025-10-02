Author Luther J. Upton’s New Book, "Mary Alice's Roses," is a Historical Novel That Takes Readers on a Powerful Journey Exploring Race Relations, Romance, and God’s Love

Recent release “Mary Alice's Roses” from Page Publishing author Luther J. Upton is a powerful and emotionally stirring novel that expertly blends together history, spirituality, and romance. With vivid storytelling and profound themes set against a historical backdrop, “Mary Alice’s Roses” is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life.