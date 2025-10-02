Author Andri Rhodes’s New Book, "Amelia's Amazing Adventure: Boss's Space Accident," Follows a Young Girl’s Imaginary Adventure with Her Dad to Save Her Friend
Recent release “Amelia's Amazing Adventure: Boss's Space Accident” from Page Publishing author Andri Rhodes is a charming tale that follows Amelia, a young girl who loves to go on adventures with her father. This time around, Amelia and her dad must fly up into space in order to rescue her friend Boss from a group of aliens who have kidnapped him.
New York, NY, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andri Rhodes, a loving wife and mother who has always been creative, has completed her new book, “Amelia's Amazing Adventure: Boss's Space Accident”: a riveting tale that follows a young girl who heads off with her father on an interstellar journey to save her captive friend.
In “Amelia's Amazing Adventure: Boss's Space Accident,” readers are introduced to the titular heroine Amelia, a young girl with a wild imagination. When her dad gets home from work one day, she informs him that her friend Boss has been kidnapped by aliens and taken to the planet Yaba. In order to free him, Amelia and her dad head up into space, only to discover they must repair the alien spaceship before the aliens let them take Boss home.
Published by Page Publishing, Andri Rhodes’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the imaginative adventures the author used to create when she was young that her parents always took part in. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Rhodes’s story to life, “Amelia’s Amazing Adventure: Boss’s Space Accident” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to dream up all sorts of adventures for themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Amelia's Amazing Adventure: Boss's Space Accident” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
