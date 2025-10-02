Author Jeffrey L. Diamond’s New Book, "Full Live Rehearsal: An Ethan Benson Thriller," Follows a TV Producer as He Teams Up with the FBI to Solve a String of Murders
Recent release “Full Live Rehearsal: An Ethan Benson Thriller” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey L. Diamond centers around Ethan Benson, an investigative TV producer who finds himself investigating a series of murders in the Florida Keys alongside an FBI profiler. But when the investigation stalls, Ethan discovers a seemingly separate crime that holds a critical clue for the serial killings.
Boca Raton, FL, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey L. Diamond, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as an award-winning producer with forty years of experience in television news, has completed his new book, “Full Live Rehearsal: An Ethan Benson Thriller”: a gripping murder mystery that follows a TV producer who investigates a series of horrific killings in the Florida Keys with the help of an FBI profiler.
Author Jeffrey L. Diamond began his career in the early 1970s at ABC News, where he worked at Special Events, Weekend News, and World News Tonight before moving on to the weekly newsmagazine 20/20. Producing hundreds of stories ranging from several minutes to a full hour of programming, his body of work includes breaking news specials, newsmaker interviews, investigative reports on consumer and political issues, entertainment profiles, and numerous crime stories. During his career, he collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business—anchors Barbara Walters, Charles Gibson, and Stone Phillips, and correspondents Tom Jarrel, Lynn Sherr, and Deborah Roberts. After taking a break from storytelling in 1991, the author embarked on a decade-long journey as an executive producer, managing broadcast, cable, and syndicated programming. He created Dateline NBC in the early 1990s, ran Martha Stewart Living Television in the mid-1990s, and launched Judith Regan Television in the late 1990s. As a showrunner, he oversaw million-dollar budgets, supervised hundreds of producers, writers, directors, and camera crews, and planned the creative content of programming.
“Reeling from his divorce, all alone, and battling his demons to stay sober, Ethan Benson joins a task force investigating a series of gruesome murders in the Florida Keys,” writes Diamond. “He’s working alongside the best FBI profiler in the business, but his unorthodox approach to finding the killer immediately comes into conflict with her rigid work style as he explores the underbelly of humanity—working with the task force at a gravesite, at an autopsy, and searching for clues at the scene of a murder. With tensions mounting, the lack of concrete evidence grinds the investigation to a standstill, and it’s only after Ethan stumbles upon an unrelated crime—the brutal beating of a motel desk clerk—that he discovers a key piece of the puzzle that leads him to the killer.
“‘Full Live Rehearsal’ is the fifth novel in the Ethan Benson thriller series, and like all the others, it is steeped in the world of television news with camera crews, directors, editors, correspondents, and impossible deadlines. As the pressure to deliver his story intensifies, Ethan clashes with his boss, his anchorwoman, the task force, and the profiler, and struggles with the monkey on his back that drives him to the bottle. It is only after he discovers his true feelings about a young woman he has known and worked with for his entire career that he is able to right the course and face his insecurities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey L. Diamond’s enthralling tale is a fast-paced page turner, chock full of twists and turns that explores the depths of human depravity as Ethan searches for the truth—the truth about a killer and the truth about himself. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Full Live Rehearsal” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking finale.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Full Live Rehearsal: An Ethan Benson Thriller” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
