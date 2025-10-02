Author Jeffrey L. Diamond’s New Book, "Full Live Rehearsal: An Ethan Benson Thriller," Follows a TV Producer as He Teams Up with the FBI to Solve a String of Murders

Recent release “Full Live Rehearsal: An Ethan Benson Thriller” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey L. Diamond centers around Ethan Benson, an investigative TV producer who finds himself investigating a series of murders in the Florida Keys alongside an FBI profiler. But when the investigation stalls, Ethan discovers a seemingly separate crime that holds a critical clue for the serial killings.