A Strong Current of Storytelling: James R.A. Herriot Takes on the River Tweed
Extremis Publishing Announces Forthcoming Release of "Tweed Trail Challenge"
Stirling, United Kingdom, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Extremis Publishing is proud to announce the forthcoming release of "Tweed Trail Challenge", an inspiring new book by acclaimed author James R.A. Herriot. Scheduled for publication on Tuesday 30 September, the book is now available for pre-order.
"Tweed Trail Challenge" takes readers on a remarkable journey along the River Tweed, beginning at Berwick-upon-Tweed where the river meets the North Sea, and tracing its winding course inland towards its source. With his trademark eye for detail and a gift for storytelling, Herriot offers a compelling exploration of the landscapes, wildlife, and communities that thrive along the banks of one of Britain’s most celebrated rivers.
Blending travel writing with cultural insight, "Tweed Trail Challenge" is as much about the people and heritage of the Borders as it is about the natural beauty of the terrain. From bustling towns and historic sites to tranquil stretches of countryside, the book is fully illustrated with colour photography throughout as Herriot paints a vivid picture of the Tweed and its enduring importance to Scotland and northern England.
James R.A. Herriot is known for his engaging narrative style and his passion for the outdoors. With "Tweed Trail Challenge", he invites readers to share in an unforgettable adventure that captures both the physical challenge of the trail and the deeper meaning of connection with place.
Julie Christie, co-director of Extremis Publishing, commented: “James has a unique gift for immersing his readers in the landscapes he describes, and 'Tweed Trail Challenge' is his most captivating work yet. His writing not only celebrates the beauty of the River Tweed and its surroundings, but also honours the communities and traditions that have grown along its banks. We are thrilled to be publishing this outstanding book and can’t wait for readers to join him on his journey.”
"Tweed Trail Challenge" will be published by independent Scottish publishing house Extremis Publishing, recognised for its diverse and innovative catalogue of non-fiction titles, and is set for release on Tuesday 30th September. The book is available now for pre-order through Extremis Publishing and leading online retailers; further information and participating retailers can be found on the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/tweed-trail-challenge.html
