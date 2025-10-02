Author Jennifer Kegin’s New Book, "Frog Kissers," is a Thought-Provoking Read Designed to Help Prepare Readers for Spiritual Warfare Against the Darkness

Recent release “Frog Kissers” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Kegin is a powerful and deeply engaging series that explores the importance of preparing one’s soul for the very real spiritual warfare that occurs each and everyday. Drawing upon Biblical text to support her writings, Kegin reveals the power and spiritual authority available to those armed with divine knowledge.