Author Jennifer Kegin’s New Book, "Frog Kissers," is a Thought-Provoking Read Designed to Help Prepare Readers for Spiritual Warfare Against the Darkness
Recent release “Frog Kissers” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Kegin is a powerful and deeply engaging series that explores the importance of preparing one’s soul for the very real spiritual warfare that occurs each and everyday. Drawing upon Biblical text to support her writings, Kegin reveals the power and spiritual authority available to those armed with divine knowledge.
Crescent, OK, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Kegin, who loves to speak and to teach God’s Word, has completed her new book, “Frog Kissers”: a poignant and eye-opening look at how one can prepare their souls to fight back against Satan’s war and steel themselves to follow God’s divine plan.
Author Jennifer Kegin, with her husband, Kevin, attends church in their community of Twin Lakes. She has had the opportunity to travel on the mission field to Cancun Mexico, Brazil, Uganda, and Zambia Africa, Romania, and Nepal. Currently, the author and her husband live in Crescent, Oklahoma. They have three grown daughters and thirteen grandchildren, with one great-grand baby.
“You will be captivated by the Holy Spirit’s revelations as you read ‘Frog Kissers’,” writes Kegin. “This book will reveal the very real but ‘unseen’ battle we face as believers every day!
“God’s people are truly without knowledge of the power and authority that we have full access to.
“If Satan can keep us in the dark about the spiritual realm, he can wreak havoc in every area of our life.
“In this book, you will get revelation that spiritual warfare is NOT a fairy tale or make-believe. It is a real war, which most of us are ill-equipped in and not knowledgeable to fight and win against.
“In this book, you will learn how to recognize and become prepared for the war. You will be Holy Spirit–led into a victorious win over the enemy!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jennifer Kegin’s new book will serve as a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain understanding and guidance in the fight against Satan. Inspired by the author’s devotion to sharing God’s messages, “Frog Kissers” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a perfect tool for both individual and group-based faith study.
Readers can purchase “Frog Kissers” at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Meadville, PA. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Jennifer Kegin, with her husband, Kevin, attends church in their community of Twin Lakes. She has had the opportunity to travel on the mission field to Cancun Mexico, Brazil, Uganda, and Zambia Africa, Romania, and Nepal. Currently, the author and her husband live in Crescent, Oklahoma. They have three grown daughters and thirteen grandchildren, with one great-grand baby.
“You will be captivated by the Holy Spirit’s revelations as you read ‘Frog Kissers’,” writes Kegin. “This book will reveal the very real but ‘unseen’ battle we face as believers every day!
“God’s people are truly without knowledge of the power and authority that we have full access to.
“If Satan can keep us in the dark about the spiritual realm, he can wreak havoc in every area of our life.
“In this book, you will get revelation that spiritual warfare is NOT a fairy tale or make-believe. It is a real war, which most of us are ill-equipped in and not knowledgeable to fight and win against.
“In this book, you will learn how to recognize and become prepared for the war. You will be Holy Spirit–led into a victorious win over the enemy!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jennifer Kegin’s new book will serve as a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain understanding and guidance in the fight against Satan. Inspired by the author’s devotion to sharing God’s messages, “Frog Kissers” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a perfect tool for both individual and group-based faith study.
Readers can purchase “Frog Kissers” at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Meadville, PA. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories