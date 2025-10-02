Author Beth Dayley’s New Book, "Life is an Adventure," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Reveals the Author’s Zest for Life Through Countless Adventures and Experiences
Recent release “Life Is an Adventure” from Covenant Books author Beth Dayley is an autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon her numerous adventures throughout life. From navigating the challenges of growing up during a changing social climate to traveling the world alongside her military husband, Dayley’s story is one of determination to live life to the fullest.
Centervillle, UT, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Beth Dayley, a loving mother of five children, grandmother of eighteen, and great-grandmother of six, has completed her new book, “Life Is an Adventure”: a riveting memoir that explores eighty years of adventure, heartache, challenges, and love.
Author Beth Dayley received her bachelor of arts degree in English from the University of Maryland, Global Division, while living in Northern Italy with her family. She completed her master of arts degree in English and creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University at eighty years old, where she was honored as the oldest graduate of the commencements. Currently, she lives in Centerville, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City, with her dog Loki, is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and keeps busy participating in Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP), Family History and Genealogy Research, and various social and service groups.
“Life Is an Adventure” illustrates author Beth Dayley’s endeavors to live life to the fullest wherever she lived, whether on the Big Island in Hawaii in the 1970s, in Southern Alabama at the army aviation center in the 1980s, or learning a foreign language in Northern Italy during the Cold War, where her husband served as the operations officer for Southern European Task Force—everything military south of the Alps.
From exploring ancient cliff dwellings in Eastern Utah as a child, to being a teen during the ’60s, to being a cultural outcast when her husband served two tours of Vietnam, to finding her teenage son who had hopped a train by himself when they lived in Italy, Dayley has always kept her head on straight and laughed at life as she negotiated the journey of life. Whether driving through the rain across Europe to graduate from the University of Maryland Global Division at the University of Heidelberg during its four hundredth anniversary to driving in Los Angeles traffic when her husband received a lung transplant at Cedar-Sinai Hospital, life has always been full of surprises.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beth Dayley’s new book is a stirring account that will transport readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on the unforgettable and incredible true stories from the author’s life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Life Is an Adventure” is sure to keep readers spellbound, serving as a tribute to a life well lived.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
