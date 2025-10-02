Author Beth Dayley’s New Book, "Life is an Adventure," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Reveals the Author’s Zest for Life Through Countless Adventures and Experiences

Recent release “Life Is an Adventure” from Covenant Books author Beth Dayley is an autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon her numerous adventures throughout life. From navigating the challenges of growing up during a changing social climate to traveling the world alongside her military husband, Dayley’s story is one of determination to live life to the fullest.