Author Donald W. Linzey’s New Book, "Eastern National Parks and Seashores: Test Your Knowledge," is an Interactive Quiz Booklet About Some of America’s National Wonders
Recent release “Eastern National Parks and Seashores: Test Your Knowledge” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donald W. Linzey is a fascinating guide book to help readers discover exciting new facts about the national parks and shores of the Eastern United States, presented in an interactive question-and-answer format.
Blacksburg, VA, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donald W. Linzey, a wildlife biologist on the faculty of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, has completed his new book, “Eastern National Parks and Seashores: Test Your Knowledge”: a captivating and interactive guide book for anyone interested in better understanding the incredible wonders and sights to behold amongst America’s national parks of the east coast. The book features beautiful original illustrations by Linda Olin.
Author Donald W. Linzey earned his PhD degree at Cornell University and has taught at Cornell University, the University of South Alabama, Wytheville Community College, and Virginia Tech. He spent several seasons as a park ranger-naturalist in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Dr. Linzey has authored, co-authored or edited over two hundred scientific articles and sixteen books, including “Snakes of Alabama,” “Endangered and Threatened Plants and Animals of Virginia,” “Mammals of Virginia,” “A Natural History Guide: Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” and a textbook entitled “Vertebrate Biology.” Recent awards include the Outstanding Faculty Award from the Virginia State Council of Higher Education, the Chancellor’s Professorship Award from the Virginia Community College System, and the Jefferson Medal for Outstanding Natural Science Contributions from the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
“Annual visitation to our national parks continues to increase at a rate exceeding just about every other specific travel destination,” writes Dr. Linzey. “This book of interesting facts about the 13 eastern national parks and the 8 eastern national seashores can increase your knowledge both at home and while traveling. The question-and-answer format is ideal for the general reader as well as the hiker, camper, and backpacker. It is convenient for families to use while driving to their destination. The book easily fits in a backpack, fanny pack, or even in your car’s glove compartment. Handy to use around your campfire.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Donald W. Linzey’s engaging quiz booklet, accompanied by illustrations by Linda Olin and maps prepared by Stewart Scales, is sure to resonate with anyone who delights in America’s incredible and beautiful natural landscapes, inviting them to turn their next national park expedition into an interactive trivia experience.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Eastern National Parks and Seashores: Test Your Knowledge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
