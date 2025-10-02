Author Donald W. Linzey’s New Book, "Eastern National Parks and Seashores: Test Your Knowledge," is an Interactive Quiz Booklet About Some of America’s National Wonders

Recent release “Eastern National Parks and Seashores: Test Your Knowledge” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donald W. Linzey is a fascinating guide book to help readers discover exciting new facts about the national parks and shores of the Eastern United States, presented in an interactive question-and-answer format.