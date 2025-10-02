ATOM’s New Book, "Ordu," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Humble Prince Who Must Navigate the Challenges of His Nation That Has Fallen Into Despair
New York, NY, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author ATOM, a Chicago native and a loving wife and mother, has completed her most recent book, “Ordu”: a riveting story that centers around Prince Ordu of Xofeld as he struggles to revive Nephria, a land ravaged by outside invaders.He struggles to restore the glory of his new lands as he tries to serve both his people and his family.
“Ordu is a young man with a storied name and a complicated destiny,” shares ATOM. “He must navigate his way through a warren of not-always-virtuous women, and villains intent upon maintaining the status quo, while attempting to meet the overwhelming needs of a nation long left to rot as its people spiraled into degradation. He is very human, very naïve, and very much an honorable son to his mother, a doting brother to his sister, and a devout servant of his mother goddess. He stumbles, fumbles, and missteps his way through his many trails.”
Published by Fulton Books, ATOM’s book is sure to transport readers as they follow along on Ordu’s journey to address the suffering of Nephria. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Ordu” will leave readers spellbound, offering an unforgettable tale of a dedicated prince who vows to never give up on his people.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Ordu” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
