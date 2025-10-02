Carol Strong’s New Book, “Life University: Earn Your Degree in Life: Lessons in life that teach us,” is an Inspiring Account of How the Author Faced Her Life’s Challenges
New York, NY, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carol Strong, who served as president of the Mental Health Association in her county, as well as the editor of Women to Women, a statewide newsletter for women in Wisconsin, has completed her most recent book, “Life University: Earn Your Degree in Life: Lessons in life that teach us”: a compelling memoir that centers around the author’s struggles, and how she managed to meet and tackle each one despite the odds stacked against her.
“Not everyone in life has the opportunity to attend an institution of higher learning. However, everybody attends the university of life,” writes Strong. “How we learn our lessons in life are dependent on the filter from which we review and adopt what happens to us.
“We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we respond to those times.
“The lessons in life that teach us are the ones we make a conscious effort to learn from.
“The mountain will not come to you so you must go to the mountain.
“Meet your mountain one step at a time”
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Strong’s book is a powerful account that will present readers with life lessons the author has learned, inspiring them to never give up on their dreams, no matter the trials they face. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Life University: Earn Your Degree in Life: Lessons in life that teach us” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Life University: Earn Your Degree in Life: Lessons in life that teach us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Not everyone in life has the opportunity to attend an institution of higher learning. However, everybody attends the university of life,” writes Strong. “How we learn our lessons in life are dependent on the filter from which we review and adopt what happens to us.
“We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we respond to those times.
“The lessons in life that teach us are the ones we make a conscious effort to learn from.
“The mountain will not come to you so you must go to the mountain.
“Meet your mountain one step at a time”
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Strong’s book is a powerful account that will present readers with life lessons the author has learned, inspiring them to never give up on their dreams, no matter the trials they face. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Life University: Earn Your Degree in Life: Lessons in life that teach us” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Life University: Earn Your Degree in Life: Lessons in life that teach us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories