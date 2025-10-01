Carlton Lloyd’s Newly Released "Reasoning with Angels" is a Reflective Poetry Collection Exploring Divine Guidance, Everyday Life, and the Presence of Angels
“Reasoning with Angels” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carlton Lloyd is a thought-provoking collection of poems that blends spirituality, personal experience, and insight, offering readers a unique perspective on angelic influence, faith, and humility in daily life.
New York, NY, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Reasoning with Angels”: an inspiring and contemplative poetry collection that captures the presence of angels and spiritual guidance in everyday experiences. “Reasoning with Angels” is the creation of published author, Carlton Lloyd, an innovator and entrepreneur, started his home improvement business, Old School Carpentry, in 1986 after migrating to the United States of America in late 1986. Carlton translated his passion for creative development with his robust US patent for a newly designed shaving razor with lather. In 2009, he went back to college to obtain his bachelor of science degree in project management. Carlton, raised by his great-grandmother and grandmother, is from a humble background where he was always taught to give thanks. He is now into publishing books of poetry written over the years and continuing to do so.
Lloyd shares, “Reasoning with Angels is spiritual and natural. The reasons visit through ancestors, children, and angels’ spirits, hovering the heart and mind. Carlton Lloyd is a son of an angel—literally, his father called himself Angel; that was his religion.
Reasoning with angels
Interior and exterior
No focus required
Dust is not sand
The mind is enlightened
Reasoning with angels even in darkness
Beyond mental and physical realms
Truth worships God in spirit
Angels guide and protect
Reasoning with angels, elements’ vibration
The presence of angels is ordination—
not as religious, just humility and truthfulness
Carlton Lloyd is reasoning with angels, a spiritual and everyday naturalization. Prayers and levitation and humbleness elevates him in life through life’s daily observations that are resonated in faithfulness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlton Lloyd’s new book invites readers to explore spirituality, angelic guidance, and reflection on the divine presence in ordinary life through the art of poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Reasoning with Angels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reasoning with Angels,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlton Lloyd’s new book invites readers to explore spirituality, angelic guidance, and reflection on the divine presence in ordinary life through the art of poetry.
