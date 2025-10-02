Danny Bernardo Bajit’s Newly Released “The USA, Israel, Egypt and the APOCALYPSE” is a Compelling Exploration of Biblical Prophecy and God’s Divine Plan for the Nations
“The USA, Israel, Egypt and the APOCALYPSE: THE CHOSEN PEOPLE’S BIBLICAL JOURNEY TO THE MILLENNIUM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danny Bernardo Bajit is an insightful spiritual study that uncovers hidden messages in Scripture, connecting ancient prophecies with modern-day events and God’s unfolding plan for humanity.
New York, NY, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The USA, Israel, Egypt and the APOCALYPSE: THE CHOSEN PEOPLE’S BIBLICAL JOURNEY TO THE MILLENNIUM”: a thought-provoking examination of Scripture that brings clarity to ancient prophecies and their relevance to today’s world. “The USA, Israel, Egypt and the APOCALYPSE: THE CHOSEN PEOPLE’S BIBLICAL JOURNEY TO THE MILLENNIUM” is the creation of published author, Danny Bernardo Bajit, originally from the Philippines, is a professional civil engineer with a master’s degree in development management. After more than twenty years in his profession, he migrated to Canada in 2005. A born-again Christian since age eighteen, he long struggled to understand the deeper meaning of Scripture and sought God’s purpose for his life. At twenty-eight, he prayed earnestly for wisdom and gradually, over ten years, discovered his calling: to study and share God’s prophecies. He believes that all of the major events happening in the world today were already foretold and that people need to return to God in these times of confusion. After more than thirty years of prayers and research, he shares this understanding through his book, giving glory to God.
Danny Bajit shares, “"The beginning and destiny of nations were all written in the Bible. The prophecies were never clearly understood, the true meanings have been hidden. Consider Egypt, often mentioned in the prophesies. A cruel Pharaoh will again rule not only over Israel but also the entire world. But who is the real Egypt in our generation? How about the House of Judah? Where is the House of Israel with the ten lost tribes? Why the prophecies about the ancient empires of Assyria and Babylon? All of them shall also reprise their old roles in the last days. What is behind the mystery number “666” of the Antichrist? Discover also God’s divine purpose for Greenland in the last days - from where the great deliverance by the Almighty will come. Know more details about the Battle of Armageddon, the Second Coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Millennium and the glorious beyond.
The time is ripe and the end is drawing very, very close. After the seven years of abundance in Egypt, comes the Apocalypse.
“I look for your deliverance, Lord” (Genesis 49:18 NIV)"”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danny Bernardo Bajit’s new book delivers an engaging and spiritually rich perspective for believers seeking to better understand God’s purpose, the unfolding of world events, and the hope found in Christ’s ultimate victory.
Consumers can purchase "The USA, Israel, Egypt and the APOCALYPSE: THE CHOSEN PEOPLE'S BIBLICAL JOURNEY TO THE MILLENNIUM" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The USA, Israel, Egypt and the APOCALYPSE: THE CHOSEN PEOPLE'S BIBLICAL JOURNEY TO THE MILLENNIUM," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
