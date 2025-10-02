William Merrifield’s Newly Released "Thoughts on Daniel" is a Thought-Provoking Biblical Study Exploring Prophetic Connections Across Scripture
“Thoughts on Daniel: A Companion Edition to Thoughts on Revelation” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Merrifield is an insightful theological examination that connects the prophetic writings of Daniel to the revelations given to John, offering readers a deeper understanding of God’s unfolding plan.
Columbia, SC, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Thoughts on Daniel: A Companion Edition to Thoughts on Revelation”: a comprehensive guide to understanding the prophetic messages of Daniel in light of Revelation. “Thoughts on Daniel: A Companion Edition to Thoughts on Revelation” is the creation of published author, William Merrifield, a seasoned Southern Baptist Deacon, minister, and retired Army Chaplain with over forty years in ministry and three decades as a chaplain. He holds advanced theological and military degrees, including a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Ministry. Now active in local churches in Columbia, South Carolina, Bill continues to preach, teach, and serve his community. He is also the author of multiple Christian books, with his latest work offering fresh insights into the book of Daniel as a companion to Thoughts on Revelation. He and his wife, Jo Ann, have been married for fifty-eight years.
Merrifield shares, “Thoughts on Daniel begins a voyage that takes us from the great exile of the Jews in 597 BCE to a small island in the Aegean Sea called Patmos. What began as an in-depth study of Daniel and his prophecies soon morphed into a journey of discovery that led to Revelation and those things that were shown to John. In my studies, I have become convinced that Daniel and Revelation are bound by a thin red thread. The object of my studies finds a single objective—to bring a message to the church that will give light to future events not only for the church but also for the world.
There are many things in Scripture that are hard to understand. For the untutored, it is a constant struggle to bring to light the unknown secrets—secrets that are hidden in plain view for those who do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly the word of truth. (2 Timothy 2:15)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Merrifield’s new book offers a scholarly yet accessible guide for readers seeking a clearer understanding of biblical prophecy and God’s eternal timeline.
Consumers can purchase “Thoughts on Daniel: A Companion Edition to Thoughts on Revelation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thoughts on Daniel: A Companion Edition to Thoughts on Revelation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
