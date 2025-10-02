Johnathan Mize’s newly released “Refutations” is a thought-provoking exploration of faith, morality, and the search for truth
“Refutations” from Christian Faith Publishing author Johnathan Mize is a reflective and challenging work that uses questions, counterarguments, and responses to examine the foundations of Christian belief and moral understanding.
Detroit, MI, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Refutations”: a compelling study of faith that invites readers into the process of questioning, testing, and affirming their spiritual convictions. “Refutations” is the creation of published author, Johnathan Mize, a native of Detroit, Michigan.
Johnathan Mize shares, “This text is a series of questions, answers, assaults on those answers, and refutations of these assaults.” "If you have a young adult in your life who struggles to find the logic in the Good Book, this text will help them find their way."
It is the best attempt of a mortal man to delve into the core issues of his own faith and his understanding of it to discover whether or not it is a truly moral system. God willing, it is the first step of many in this process.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Johnathan Mize’s new book offers readers a unique and rigorous framework for examining faith while encouraging honesty, humility, and perseverance in the pursuit of spiritual clarity.
