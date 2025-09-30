Author Carolina Gonzalez’s New Book, "The Friendship of Insects," Centers Around a Group of Bugs Who Decide to Look Past Their Differences to Become Friends

Recent release “The Friendship of Insects” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Carolina Gonzalez is a charming tale that follows a butterfly who is shunned by a bee because they are not the same type of bug. But with the help of a wise ladybug, all the insects soon discover that just because two beings are different shouldn’t mean they cannot be friends.