Author Carolina Gonzalez’s New Book, "The Friendship of Insects," Centers Around a Group of Bugs Who Decide to Look Past Their Differences to Become Friends
Recent release “The Friendship of Insects” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Carolina Gonzalez is a charming tale that follows a butterfly who is shunned by a bee because they are not the same type of bug. But with the help of a wise ladybug, all the insects soon discover that just because two beings are different shouldn’t mean they cannot be friends.
Oakland, CA, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolina Gonzalez, a loving and caring mother of three who was born in Mexico City, has completed her new book, “The Friendship of Insects”: a heartfelt English-Spanish language story that centers around a group of bugs who learn the importance of looking past one’s differences and the power of friendship to cross barriers.
“This book, ‘The Friendship of Insects,’ was written to help children to be more emphatic with others and also to teach the children it is okay for everyone to be a different person and support socio-emotional help at an early age,” shares Gonzalez. “It also teaches the value of friendship and respect for others.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Carolina Gonzalez’s riveting tale that will inspire readers of all ages as they follow along on this moving story of friendship and acceptance. With colorful artwork to help bring Gonzalez’s story to life, “The Friendship of Insects” is sure to make a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Friendship of Insects" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
