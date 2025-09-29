ODRAH Holdings, Inc. Announces Delaware Incorporation, Strategic Expansion, and Vision for ODRAH Pouvwa™ - the First Mega Super-App
East Islip, NY, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ODRAH Holdings, Inc., formerly known as OilDash, today announced its official incorporation in Delaware as the new parent company for all current and future ODRAH brands, acquisitions, and subsidiaries. This milestone positions ODRAH to accelerate growth, strengthen its ecosystem, and prepare for its most ambitious move yet: the creation of ODRAH Pouvwa™, the world’s first mega super-app designed to redefine how people connect, work, and live.
ODRAH is projecting $500K to $1M in revenue during the upcoming winter season in New York City and is in active discussions to secure investment before the season begins. The company plans to deploy these funds to expand its truck fleet, strengthen oil terminal partnerships, and build momentum toward the launch of the XT24 Blade Concept — a revolutionary user experience architecture envisioned by ODRAH Founder & CEO Joel Junior Cineas.
"The super-app concept is old news for ODRAH. What we are building is beyond that — a platform so powerful it will rival and surpass Facebook, Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, and TikTok," said Cineas. "I call it ODRAH Pouvwa™ — the world’s first mega super-app. This is not just technology; this is my DNA, my vision, and the legacy I want to leave for my children and the next generation of movers."
The platform aims to empower users with true free speech, introduce new monetization pathways for content creators, and provide exposure to undiscovered talents. With ODRAH’s unique UI/UX design innovations, Cineas believes the company’s technology already surpasses today’s leading social platforms.
Leadership Updates
ODRAH also announced changes to its team structure. Kristian A. Miller and Ethan Rios have been formally removed from the OilDash brand and are no longer affiliated with ODRAH or its subsidiaries.
The current ODRAH team includes:
David A. Williams
Devonta D. Pierre
Marc Klobus
McGerald Lezeau (CMT)
Star – Official Spokesperson
About ODRAH Holdings, Inc.
ODRAH Holdings, Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated technology holding company building the first U.S. mega super-app. Its growing portfolio includes OilDash Energy, XT24 Premium Hub, GlowDash, OD Marketplace, and additional ventures in development. ODRAH’s mission, “Advancing Where It Matters,” reflects its commitment to transforming industries through innovation, design, and technology that empowers both consumers and creators.
ODRAH is projecting $500K to $1M in revenue during the upcoming winter season in New York City and is in active discussions to secure investment before the season begins. The company plans to deploy these funds to expand its truck fleet, strengthen oil terminal partnerships, and build momentum toward the launch of the XT24 Blade Concept — a revolutionary user experience architecture envisioned by ODRAH Founder & CEO Joel Junior Cineas.
"The super-app concept is old news for ODRAH. What we are building is beyond that — a platform so powerful it will rival and surpass Facebook, Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, and TikTok," said Cineas. "I call it ODRAH Pouvwa™ — the world’s first mega super-app. This is not just technology; this is my DNA, my vision, and the legacy I want to leave for my children and the next generation of movers."
The platform aims to empower users with true free speech, introduce new monetization pathways for content creators, and provide exposure to undiscovered talents. With ODRAH’s unique UI/UX design innovations, Cineas believes the company’s technology already surpasses today’s leading social platforms.
Leadership Updates
ODRAH also announced changes to its team structure. Kristian A. Miller and Ethan Rios have been formally removed from the OilDash brand and are no longer affiliated with ODRAH or its subsidiaries.
The current ODRAH team includes:
David A. Williams
Devonta D. Pierre
Marc Klobus
McGerald Lezeau (CMT)
Star – Official Spokesperson
About ODRAH Holdings, Inc.
ODRAH Holdings, Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated technology holding company building the first U.S. mega super-app. Its growing portfolio includes OilDash Energy, XT24 Premium Hub, GlowDash, OD Marketplace, and additional ventures in development. ODRAH’s mission, “Advancing Where It Matters,” reflects its commitment to transforming industries through innovation, design, and technology that empowers both consumers and creators.
Contact
OilDash Inc.Contact
Joel Junior Cineas
1 833-645-3274
oildash.com
Joel Junior Cineas
1 833-645-3274
oildash.com
Categories