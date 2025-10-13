Learn2Engage Achieves WEConnect International Women-Owned Business Certification
Learn2Engage is now officially certified as a Women-Owned Business through WEConnect International. This milestone connects us to a global network of 20,000+ women-owned businesses and strengthens our mission to deliver people-centered eLearning solutions, leadership development, and workforce training that reduce turnover, boost productivity, and drive measurable growth.
Summerfield, FL, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Learn2Engage, a leading instructional design and eLearning consultancy, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by WEConnect International.
This certification verifies that Learn2Engage is at least 51% owned, managed, and controlled by a woman, affirming its commitment to delivering people-centered strategies and creating digital learning experiences that drive growth.
As a newly certified women-owned business, Learn2Engage joins the WEConnect International global network, a community of more than 20,000 women-owned businesses in 135+ markets and 180+ member buyers representing over $4 trillion in annual purchasing power.
Learn2Engage is dedicated to reducing turnover and improving productivity through storytelling, gamified eLearning, and performance-driven leadership development programs. The firm specializes in onboarding success strategies, workforce upskilling, and immersive digital learning solutions that help organizations achieve measurable business results.
“We are excited to be part of this global movement to strengthen supply chains through women-owned businesses,” said Cheryl Powell, CEO and Founder of Learn2Engage. “This certification not only validates our ownership but also connects us to an ecosystem of opportunities, collaboration, and impact.”
The milestone comes as women entrepreneurs reshape the business landscape at a historic pace. According to Gusto’s 2025 report, women launched 49% of all new businesses in 2024, a 69% increase since 2019. This surge reflects the growing role women-owned companies play in driving innovation, flexibility, and economic growth across industries.
As a certified business, Learn2Engage is better positioned to partner with corporations and government agencies seeking innovative training solutions and diverse suppliers that reflect their commitment to inclusion and sustainable growth.
About Learn2Engage
Founded in 1996, Learn2Engage (www.learn2engage.com) is a WBENC-certified, woman-owned instructional design and eLearning consultancy. The company transforms organizational performance through custom Story-Design Motivational Method™ solutions, immersive digital experiences, and people-centered learning strategies that create measurable impact and long-term growth.
About WEConnect International
WEConnect International is the leading global non-profit dedicated to driving
money into the hands of women business owners by connecting them with
large corporate, multilateral, and government buyers around the world.
This certification verifies that Learn2Engage is at least 51% owned, managed, and controlled by a woman, affirming its commitment to delivering people-centered strategies and creating digital learning experiences that drive growth.
As a newly certified women-owned business, Learn2Engage joins the WEConnect International global network, a community of more than 20,000 women-owned businesses in 135+ markets and 180+ member buyers representing over $4 trillion in annual purchasing power.
Learn2Engage is dedicated to reducing turnover and improving productivity through storytelling, gamified eLearning, and performance-driven leadership development programs. The firm specializes in onboarding success strategies, workforce upskilling, and immersive digital learning solutions that help organizations achieve measurable business results.
“We are excited to be part of this global movement to strengthen supply chains through women-owned businesses,” said Cheryl Powell, CEO and Founder of Learn2Engage. “This certification not only validates our ownership but also connects us to an ecosystem of opportunities, collaboration, and impact.”
The milestone comes as women entrepreneurs reshape the business landscape at a historic pace. According to Gusto’s 2025 report, women launched 49% of all new businesses in 2024, a 69% increase since 2019. This surge reflects the growing role women-owned companies play in driving innovation, flexibility, and economic growth across industries.
As a certified business, Learn2Engage is better positioned to partner with corporations and government agencies seeking innovative training solutions and diverse suppliers that reflect their commitment to inclusion and sustainable growth.
About Learn2Engage
Founded in 1996, Learn2Engage (www.learn2engage.com) is a WBENC-certified, woman-owned instructional design and eLearning consultancy. The company transforms organizational performance through custom Story-Design Motivational Method™ solutions, immersive digital experiences, and people-centered learning strategies that create measurable impact and long-term growth.
About WEConnect International
WEConnect International is the leading global non-profit dedicated to driving
money into the hands of women business owners by connecting them with
large corporate, multilateral, and government buyers around the world.
Contact
Learn2EngageContact
Cheryl Powell
321-300-5596
https://learn2engage.info/
Cheryl Powell
321-300-5596
https://learn2engage.info/
Categories