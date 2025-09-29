DP MUSIC PRESENTS Announces the Release of Celestial Dawn — The Triumphant Third Album from AI Pop Group Orionis Five
Auckland, New Zealand, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DP MUSIC PRESENTS proudly announces the release of Celestial Dawn, the third full-length album from Orionis Five, a pioneering AI-powered co-ed pop group. Following the radiant debut Starlight Genesis and the darker, dramatic follow-up Eclipse Saga, this new release celebrates resilience, unity, and transcendence through 12 uplifting K-pop-inspired tracks.
Orionis Five consists of five AI-crafted members, each with their own distinct vocal identity and backstory:
Kai (23) – Steady main vocal, known for his soaring choruses.
Jin (22) – Charismatic rapper and dancer, delivering edge and fire.
Theo (21) – The group’s visual and dreamer, bringing youthful hope.
Mira (24) – Lead vocal, with powerful, passionate delivery.
Aya (20) – The youngest, adding brightness and playful energy.
Each song on Celestial Dawn is carefully produced to showcase all five members, with 3 male and 2 female vocals trading solo verses before uniting in harmonies across choruses and bridges. The result is a consistent, cinematic K-pop sound that balances high-energy festival anthems with emotional redemption ballads.
From the explosive opening track “Rising Horizon” to the grand cinematic closer “Celestial Dawn,” the album represents not only a musical journey but the final chapter of the group’s first trilogy — the saga of stars who faced darkness and now shine brighter than ever.
“Orionis Five is part of my wider vision for AI-driven artistry,” says creator David Pomeroy. “They feel like a real band with distinct personalities, and through concept albums like Celestial Dawn, they tell stories that fans can follow across each release. It’s music, but it’s also world-building.”
Celestial Dawn is available now on major streaming platforms worldwide and at DavidPomeroyMusic.com .
About DP MUSIC PRESENTS
DP MUSIC PRESENTS is an independent music label spearheaded by New Zealand-based artist and producer David Pomeroy. Known for blending creativity with cutting-edge AI tools, Pomeroy has released over 100 albums across multiple genres — from pop and country to gospel and EDM. His projects, including Orionis Five, Amber Heart, Heartline, and Jesse Clay Rydell, showcase a new frontier in music creation where imagination and technology converge.
Press Contact:
David Pomeroy Music
Email: david@davidpomeroymusic.com
Website: https://davidpomeroymusic.com
