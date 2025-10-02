iPOP Alum Elijah Rodriguez to Star in Sicario 3
Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elijah Rodriguez has been cast in Sicario 3, where he will star alongside Josh Brolin, Benicio del Toro, and Emily Blunt. He first appeared in the series of movies in 2018 with his breakout role as Miguel Hernandez in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” the second installment of the crime drama franchise.
Elijah Rodriguez began his career after attending iPOP, the semi-annual Los Angeles talent showcasing event. Prior to his role in the “Sicario,” he appeared in the 2014 animated feature “The Book of Life.” He later portrayed Lucas in “We Die Young” opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme, earning a nomination for “Best Actor” at the Mammoth Film Festival.
Elijah is represented by AEFH Talent Agency and Gravity Hill Agency, and managed by Artistic Endeavors Management
About iPOP!
iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business for over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer, attracting performers from over 30 countries worldwide. At the event, participants train with industry experts, refine their craft, and compete in front of influential decision-makers who are actively seeking the stars of tomorrow.
