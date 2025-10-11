Ericka Kopp Announces Run for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District

Healthcare attorney Ericka Kopp is running for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District. A biracial LGBTQ+ woman, Kopp fights for access to healthcare, VA services for veterans, and civil rights. “I’ve seen firsthand how Virginians are being let down by leaders who trade honesty for political gamesmanship. That’s not leadership, it’s betrayal.” Kopp's grassroots campaign rejects corporate donations and centers on access, accountability, and putting people over partisan politics.