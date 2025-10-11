Ericka Kopp Announces Run for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District
Healthcare attorney Ericka Kopp is running for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District. A biracial LGBTQ+ woman, Kopp fights for access to healthcare, VA services for veterans, and civil rights. “I’ve seen firsthand how Virginians are being let down by leaders who trade honesty for political gamesmanship. That’s not leadership, it’s betrayal.” Kopp's grassroots campaign rejects corporate donations and centers on access, accountability, and putting people over partisan politics.
Henrico, VA, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ericka Kopp, healthcare attorney and caregiver, has officially announced her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia’s First Congressional District. With a campaign rooted in access, accountability, and unapologetic truth-telling, Kopp enters a crowded Democratic primary with a bold promise: to fight for the people, not the powerful.
“I’m not running for Congress to play nice with the ruling class; I’m running to challenge it,” said Kopp. “I’ve seen firsthand how Virginians are being let down by leaders who trade honesty for political gamesmanship. That’s not leadership, it’s betrayal.”
At 33, Kopp brings a unique and urgent perspective to the race. A biracial woman and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, she is also a first-generation graduate earning degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond School of Law. Kopp also graduated from J.R. Tucker High School’s Spanish Immersion Program. Although she attended law school to become a public defender, her background in forensic science led her to pursue healthcare law instead. Further, Kopp’s personal life has been shaped by her role as a caregiver to her husband of 11 years, who is a disabled combat veteran.
Her campaign centers on two core values:
+Access: to universal healthcare for all people, to VA services for veterans, and to civil rights.
+Accountability for federal officials who have misled the public and endangered communities.
Kopp voiced strong opposition to recent Medicaid cuts passed by Congress, which threaten the closure of hospitals like Rappahannock General in Lancaster County. “Over 15 million Americans are expected to lose coverage, including more than 300,000 Virginians. These are not just numbers. They are our neighbors, our families, our communities,” she said.
With deep roots in the district, Ericka Kopp is one of nine candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in June 2026, and her campaign is proudly grassroots, refusing corporate donations and backroom deals.
“This district has never had a candidate like me,” Kopp said. “I’m a fighter whose loyalty lies with the people, the Constitution, and the rule of law. I won’t cave to pressure. I won’t be bought. And I won’t be silenced.”
Her campaign slogan says it all: Access. Accountability. People Over Partisan Politics. Ericka Kopp for Congress.
Contact
Tanya Wineland
(804) 513-7166
ErickaKopp.com
ErickaKopp.com
