FleetMining Now Providing Investors with XRP Cloud Mining Services
Denver, CO, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the volatility of global cryptocurrency market swings higher and investors fear repeating wrong calls for capital deployment, a sense of uneasiness develops. On the one hand, the frequent fluctuations of mainstream assets (such as BTC and ETH) prices have forced more investors to consider it in order to find a stable investment medium.
Fleet Asset Management Group provides provides passive income via daily settlement, zero hardware investment needed and a green energy cloud mining model based on bullions.
The Role of Volatility in the Cryptocurrency Market
Recently, significant changes in the global economy and policy have led to extreme price volatility in cryptocurrencies. Some investors believe simply “holding coins or short-term trading” leads to high risks and uncertainties.
FLAMGP says that cloud mining is more stable and less speculative than trading. They further state that with SRH contracts, investors can earn steady income in a predictable manner while being released from the shackles of equipment costs and power consumption.
FLAMGP Says Its Cloud Mining Key Features Are:
No Hardware Required: No high cost of mining hardware or electricity, no headache— everything is completely taken care of in FLAMGP's state-of-the-art data centers.
Auto Payouts - Contracts automatically pay out profits to user account.
Flexible Contract Terms: Select between 2-60 day contract terms with BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT/USDC and other top assets supported.
Safe & Compliant: Double protection from McAfee and Cloudflare, compliant with rigorous AML/KYC standard to guarantee both safety and transparency.
Green Energy Powered: 97+ global mining farms, wind and solar (RIC) Powered; reduces carbon emission up to ESG standard.
Three Simple Finger Click to Get Started with FLAMGP
Register Account: People may sign up with an email in less than 1 minute and get an immediate $15 welcome bonus + daily login rewards of $0.60.
Choose a Contract: A range of short- and long-term cloud-mining contracts are available depending on what the user aim to achieve.
Start Receiving: The day after activation, a contract starts returning revenue - one may withdraw any time or reinvest for compounded growth.
FLAMGP Cloud Mining Contract Examples
New User Trial Contract: $100 investment | 2-day term | Total return: $106
Antminer Z11: $500 investment | 5-day term | Total return: $531.25
Antminer L9: $3,000 investment | 15-day term | Total return: $3,675
Avalon A1046: $30,000 investment | 45-day term | Total return: $54,300
Institutional Plan: $300,000 investment | 60-day term | Total return: $660,000
(For more information about the contracts, visit fleetmining. com)
Official Email: info@fleetmining.com
Official Website: https://fleetmining.com
Fleet Asset Management Group provides provides passive income via daily settlement, zero hardware investment needed and a green energy cloud mining model based on bullions.
The Role of Volatility in the Cryptocurrency Market
Recently, significant changes in the global economy and policy have led to extreme price volatility in cryptocurrencies. Some investors believe simply “holding coins or short-term trading” leads to high risks and uncertainties.
FLAMGP says that cloud mining is more stable and less speculative than trading. They further state that with SRH contracts, investors can earn steady income in a predictable manner while being released from the shackles of equipment costs and power consumption.
FLAMGP Says Its Cloud Mining Key Features Are:
No Hardware Required: No high cost of mining hardware or electricity, no headache— everything is completely taken care of in FLAMGP's state-of-the-art data centers.
Auto Payouts - Contracts automatically pay out profits to user account.
Flexible Contract Terms: Select between 2-60 day contract terms with BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT/USDC and other top assets supported.
Safe & Compliant: Double protection from McAfee and Cloudflare, compliant with rigorous AML/KYC standard to guarantee both safety and transparency.
Green Energy Powered: 97+ global mining farms, wind and solar (RIC) Powered; reduces carbon emission up to ESG standard.
Three Simple Finger Click to Get Started with FLAMGP
Register Account: People may sign up with an email in less than 1 minute and get an immediate $15 welcome bonus + daily login rewards of $0.60.
Choose a Contract: A range of short- and long-term cloud-mining contracts are available depending on what the user aim to achieve.
Start Receiving: The day after activation, a contract starts returning revenue - one may withdraw any time or reinvest for compounded growth.
FLAMGP Cloud Mining Contract Examples
New User Trial Contract: $100 investment | 2-day term | Total return: $106
Antminer Z11: $500 investment | 5-day term | Total return: $531.25
Antminer L9: $3,000 investment | 15-day term | Total return: $3,675
Avalon A1046: $30,000 investment | 45-day term | Total return: $54,300
Institutional Plan: $300,000 investment | 60-day term | Total return: $660,000
(For more information about the contracts, visit fleetmining. com)
Official Email: info@fleetmining.com
Official Website: https://fleetmining.com
Contact
Fleet Asset Management GroupContact
Mina Hayes
+1 (479) 441-0005
https://fleetmining.com
Mina Hayes
+1 (479) 441-0005
https://fleetmining.com
Categories