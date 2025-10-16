Music-Tech Startup MyMusicGame.com Launches Solution to Streaming's Monetization Gap
MyMusicGame.com launches branded mobile rhythm games for music creators, offering up to 10X higher revenue than streaming platforms like Spotify/YouTube. Musicians can turn their songs into games (e.g., Piano Tiles style) with custom branding. They offer various business models (Ownership, Shared, Full Partnership) to help artists build digital assets, deepen fan engagement and promote merchandise directly within the game apps.
Bengaluru, India, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MyMusicGame.com, a music technology company, has introduced a new platform designed to help artists generate independent revenue by transforming their music into custom, interactive mobile rhythm games. The initiative directly addresses the substantial gap between traditional streaming income and potential earnings from owned digital assets.
According to RouteNote, Spotify pays artists between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream on average, meaning 100,000 streams would generate approximately $300–$500 in royalties. According to RouteNote, YouTube creators typically an estimated average of $0.0071 per audio stream, though revenue from ads on standard YouTube videos is much lower. According to PocketGamer.biz, mobile game developers saw an average $1.52 per install globally in 2024, equating to $15,200 for 10,000 downloads. MyMusicGame.com is making this opportunity accessible to every artist, turning ordinary songs into revenue-optimized game experiences.
"Streaming caps artist income at fractions of a cent per play," said the founder of MyMusicGame.com. "Fans want more than passive listening — they want to engage, compete, and play with the music they love. By giving every artist their own game on the App Store and Play Store, powered by our decade of gaming expertise, we unlock new revenue and stronger fan loyalty," he said.
Platform Capabilities and Artist Ownership
MyMusicGame.com acts as a creative and technical partner, building and publishing fully branded game apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for the artist. Key capabilities of the platform include:
Customization: Every game is fully branded with the artist’s identity, visuals, and music, ensuring the app is a true extension of their digital property.
Content Formats: Musicians can select from popular, fan-approved formats such as Piano Tiles style, Tiles Hop style, and endless runner rhythm challenges.
Long-Term Engagement: The apps are designed as long-term assets, featuring challenges, leaderboards, and direct integration of links for concert promotions, merchandise, and social sharing.
Revised Commercial Agreements Section (All Models Detailed)
The company offers three flexible commercial agreements tailored to artist financing and revenue goals. These models provide a clear spectrum of investment and return:
Ownership Model: One time Upfront Cost+ monthly maintenance, artist retains 100% of revenue.
Shared Model: Lower upfront cost with a 30–40% revenue share.
Full Partnership Model: Zero upfront cost, 50–60% revenue share.
About MyMusicGame.com
MyMusicGame.com is a music-tech startup that turns songs into interactive mobile games. Backed by 10+ years in casual gaming, it helps artists, creators, & labels boost revenue & deepen fan engagement through proven game design & monetization.
Contact
mymusicgameContact
Omkar Belamkar
8431627230
mymusicgame.com
Omkar Belamkar
8431627230
mymusicgame.com
