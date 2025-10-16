Music-Tech Startup MyMusicGame.com Launches Solution to Streaming's Monetization Gap

MyMusicGame.com launches branded mobile rhythm games for music creators, offering up to 10X higher revenue than streaming platforms like Spotify/YouTube. Musicians can turn their songs into games (e.g., Piano Tiles style) with custom branding. They offer various business models (Ownership, Shared, Full Partnership) to help artists build digital assets, deepen fan engagement and promote merchandise directly within the game apps.