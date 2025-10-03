Flowingly Unveils AI SOP Recorder to Transform How Councils Capture and Govern SOPs
Flowingly has launched its new AI SOP Recorder, designed to help councils capture and govern Standard Operating Procedures in seconds. Built for compliance-heavy, audit-sensitive teams, the Recorder delivers instant, standardised, and centrally accessible SOPs with enterprise-grade governance features. Available now with a freemium tier.
Auckland, New Zealand, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flowingly, the no-code process mapping and automation platform trusted by councils across Australia and New Zealand, today announced the launch of its AI SOP Recorder, designed to help local governments quickly capture, standardise, and govern their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
For many councils, SOPs remain buried in Word documents, screenshots, and PDFs. They are often time-consuming to create, difficult to keep up to date, and often inaccessible when staff need them most. The AI SOP Recorder addresses these challenges by allowing teams to record procedures in seconds instead of hours, with each SOP automatically generated in a standardised, auditable format.
Unlike consumer-focused recorders, Flowingly's AI SOP Recorder is built for compliance-heavy, audit-sensitive organisations. With enterprise-grade governance features and direct integration into Flowingly's wider process management toolkit, the Recorder provides councils with a more robust, future-proof solution than tools designed for small business use.
Key features include:
Instant SOP Capture - Record any on-screen process and generate a guide within seconds.
Standardised, Audit-Ready Format - Every SOP follows a consistent structure to support compliance.
Centralised Access - Procedures are stored and searchable across the organisation.
Governance-First Design - Approvals, version control, and audit trails ensure regulatory alignment.
Feedback from early users has been overwhelmingly positive. VP of Sales & Community Sean Wallace says:
"We've consistently heard that the AI SOP Recorder is a 'gamechanger' and exactly what teams have been asking for. The response so far confirms the urgent need for a faster, more reliable way to capture and govern SOPs."
The AI SOP Recorder is available immediately with a freemium tier (up to 50 SOPs free), and full-featured enterprise trials are now open for Australian local governments.
