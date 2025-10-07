Sentrix Axis Launches Aegis: AI-Powered Data Loss Prevention
New enterprise-grade solution unifies real-time data protection, insider risk monitoring to help organizations reduce breach risk and meet compliance at lower total cost.
Ahmedabad, India, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sentrix Axis today announced the launch of Aegis, an AI-powered data loss prevention (DLP) platform that helps enterprises protect sensitive data, manage insider risk, and monitor employee data handling across cloud, endpoint, and SaaS environments.
Designed for security and compliance teams, Aegis delivers real-time data protection, context-aware policy enforcement, and privacy-respecting employee activity insights to reduce breach risk and simplify audits.
- Unified data protection: Continuous discovery, classification, and policy enforcement for sensitive data across endpoints, cloud storage, email, and collaboration apps.
- AI content inspection: Advanced detection of PII, PHI, PCI, source code, secrets, and confidential IP using machine learning and pattern matching.
- Insider risk & employee monitoring: Behavioral signals and context-aware controls to prevent exfiltration; visibility into risky file movements and data channels with policy-based alerts and just-in-time guidance.
- Real-time enforcement: Flexible actions including warn, justify, block, quarantine, redact, and encrypt—tuned to user role, device, and data sensitivity.
- Compliance-ready reporting: Mappings for ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR with automated evidence collection, audit trails, and executive dashboards.
- Seamless integrations: Works with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, GitHub, Jira, AWS, Azure, and common SIEM/SOAR tools.
- Privacy by design: Role-based access controls, data minimization, and comprehensive audit logging to support transparency and employee trust.
“Our mission is to make enterprise-grade data protection accessible, automated, and measurable,” said the Founder at Sentrix Axis. “With Aegis, teams can see their data risks in real time, enforce precise policies, and protect sensitive information—without slowing down the business.”
Aegis is available immediately for mid-market and enterprise customers. Organizations can request a risk assessment and schedule a live demo. Channel and MSSP partnerships are open.
Learn more: http://sentrixaxis.com
Product details: http://sentrixaxis.com/product/aegis-dlp
About Sentrix Axis
Sentrix Axis is a cybersecurity company focused on data protection and insider risk management. The company helps organizations prevent data loss, mitigate insider threats, and meet compliance while reducing total cost of ownership.
Designed for security and compliance teams, Aegis delivers real-time data protection, context-aware policy enforcement, and privacy-respecting employee activity insights to reduce breach risk and simplify audits.
- Unified data protection: Continuous discovery, classification, and policy enforcement for sensitive data across endpoints, cloud storage, email, and collaboration apps.
- AI content inspection: Advanced detection of PII, PHI, PCI, source code, secrets, and confidential IP using machine learning and pattern matching.
- Insider risk & employee monitoring: Behavioral signals and context-aware controls to prevent exfiltration; visibility into risky file movements and data channels with policy-based alerts and just-in-time guidance.
- Real-time enforcement: Flexible actions including warn, justify, block, quarantine, redact, and encrypt—tuned to user role, device, and data sensitivity.
- Compliance-ready reporting: Mappings for ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR with automated evidence collection, audit trails, and executive dashboards.
- Seamless integrations: Works with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, GitHub, Jira, AWS, Azure, and common SIEM/SOAR tools.
- Privacy by design: Role-based access controls, data minimization, and comprehensive audit logging to support transparency and employee trust.
“Our mission is to make enterprise-grade data protection accessible, automated, and measurable,” said the Founder at Sentrix Axis. “With Aegis, teams can see their data risks in real time, enforce precise policies, and protect sensitive information—without slowing down the business.”
Aegis is available immediately for mid-market and enterprise customers. Organizations can request a risk assessment and schedule a live demo. Channel and MSSP partnerships are open.
Learn more: http://sentrixaxis.com
Product details: http://sentrixaxis.com/product/aegis-dlp
About Sentrix Axis
Sentrix Axis is a cybersecurity company focused on data protection and insider risk management. The company helps organizations prevent data loss, mitigate insider threats, and meet compliance while reducing total cost of ownership.
Contact
Sentrix AxisContact
Yash Patel
+91 7623044446
https://sentrixaxis.com
Yash Patel
+91 7623044446
https://sentrixaxis.com
Categories