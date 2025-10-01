Loveforce International’s Anna Hamilton is Scary While The Loveforce Collective is Rocking All Over The World
On Friday, October 3, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Anna Hamilton and by The Loveforce Collective.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 3, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is by Anna Hamilton. The Other is by The Loveforce Collective.
Anna Hamilton’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Scary”. It is a Jazz-Adult Contemporary genre recording. It has a haunting melody line and lyrics that touch on some scary aspects of falling in love. It explores themes like the fear of making a wrong move, the traumas associated with past lovers and the trepidation of losing one’s nerve and blowing a chance at intimacy.
The new Alternative Rock genre Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Rocking All Over The World.” It uses typical Rock band instrumentation (Electric guitar, Electric Bass, and Drum Kit), and a single voice to create a recording with a 1980s Indie Rock feel. The song is musically energetic and fierce in its vocal delivery without screaming. Lyrically it’s about how Rock music is accepted all over the world.
“We have two excellent Digital Music Singles to kick off out October releases.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Both songs are subtle, yet powerful,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact:
Evan Lovefire
(661) 523-4954
