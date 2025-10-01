Loveforce International Announces Its October 2025 Digital Music Singles Releases
Santa Clarita, CA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its October 2025 Digital Music Singles releases. Loveforce International will have several releases by several different recording artists. Loveforce International will release new music every Friday in October including October 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31.
There will be eight different Digital Music Single release by six different Loveforce International Recording Artists. The artists whose music will be released include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. The genres of the music released will include Alternative Rock, Blues, Blues-Pop, Hip Hop Tinged R&B, Smooth Jazz, Adult Contemporary Jazz, and Latin Adult Contemporary.
Both Billy Ray Charles and The Loveforce Collective will have two releases in October due to the fact that October has five release days (Fridays). Billy Ray Charles will have one Smooth Jazz release and one Hip Hop Tinged R&B release. The Loveforce Collective will have two Alternative Rock releases. All other artists with October releases will have only one release for the month.
“We are offering a smattering of genres and subgenres for release this month.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The main four genres we are releasing include Alternative Rock, Jazz, Blues and Adult Contemporary,” he continued.
All of Loveforce International October 2025 Digital Music Single releases will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
