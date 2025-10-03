Author Novellee Dewitt’s New Book, "Finding Home," Centers Around a Young Woman Who Leaves Behind Her Life to Start Over, Only to Find Her Past Has Found Her Once More
Recent release “Finding Home” from Page Publishing author Novellee DeWitt is a stirring novel that follows Olivia, a young woman who leaves behind her home and an abusive relationship to start over in the small town of Falls Village. Now going by the name of Wren, she’s forced to face her past when it rears its ugly head in her new home.
Altoona, AL, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Novellee DeWitt, who lives in the small town of Snead, Alabama with her husband, Mike and their two dogs, has completed her new book, “Finding Home”: a powerful novel that centers around a young woman who starts over in a small town after leaving behind an abusive relationship, only for her past traumas to follow her to her new home.
“Olivia Hayes flees New York and an abusive relationship, landing in the small town of Falls Village, Georgia,” writes DeWitt. “After changing her name to Wren Adams, she begins rebuilding her life and eventually finds herself in a relationship. When her past shows up in her present, will Wren survive? And will she find the relationship with God that she most desperately needs?”
Published by Page Publishing, Novellee DeWitt’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Wren’s journey to confront her past and take back control of her life, one day at a time. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Finding Home” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, weaving a potent tale of strength and resilience in the face of trauma and life’s trials.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Finding Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Olivia Hayes flees New York and an abusive relationship, landing in the small town of Falls Village, Georgia,” writes DeWitt. “After changing her name to Wren Adams, she begins rebuilding her life and eventually finds herself in a relationship. When her past shows up in her present, will Wren survive? And will she find the relationship with God that she most desperately needs?”
Published by Page Publishing, Novellee DeWitt’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Wren’s journey to confront her past and take back control of her life, one day at a time. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Finding Home” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, weaving a potent tale of strength and resilience in the face of trauma and life’s trials.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Finding Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories