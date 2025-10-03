Author Novellee Dewitt’s New Book, "Finding Home," Centers Around a Young Woman Who Leaves Behind Her Life to Start Over, Only to Find Her Past Has Found Her Once More

Recent release “Finding Home” from Page Publishing author Novellee DeWitt is a stirring novel that follows Olivia, a young woman who leaves behind her home and an abusive relationship to start over in the small town of Falls Village. Now going by the name of Wren, she’s forced to face her past when it rears its ugly head in her new home.