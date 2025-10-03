Author Davon Sayasy’s New Book, "The Thief," is a Compelling Tale That Delves Into the Life of the Penitent Thief Who Was Crucified Next to Jesus Christ
Recent release “The Thief” from Page Publishing author Davon Sayasy is a fascinating novel that explores the story of Dismas, the “good thief” who begs for mercy while being crucified alongside Jesus. Inspired by a sermon he gave about the two thieves who died with Christ, Sayasy shares Dismas’s journey from a life of crime to penance for his sins before joining the Lord in Heaven.
Temecula, CA, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Davon Sayasy, a loving husband and father of five who immigrated from Laos at the age of four, has completed his new book, “The Thief”: a powerful account that centers around Dismas, the penitent thief who asks for mercy while being crucified next to Christ, and how his life led him to being nailed up on the cross next to the Lord.
Sayasy begins his tale, “The pains from my hands and feet sweltered as I ungrudgingly succumbed to my fate while darkness encapsulated me. The smell of fresh blood overwhelms my senses, and I think to myself, What more can I do? Breathing pains were unbearable, and after every attempt, I could feel my flesh ripping away from the rusted nails. I tried to block out the pain while questions and scenarios ran through my mind. Why was I born in this time and place? And why was my life cut short? All these questions with no clear answers.”
Published by Page Publishing, Davon Sayasy’s engaging tale came to be after the author, who was teaching the word of God at his church on behalf of his pastor, began talking about the thieves on Skull Mountain alongside Jesus, only to discover that his group hardly knew anything about them. This led to Sayasy sharing Dismas’s story to help educate not only his parish but others about the thieves who died next to Christ.
Based upon Biblical text and historical research surrounding Christ’s Crucifixion, “The Thief” is sure to resonate with believers and non-believers alike, bringing to life a lesser known aspect of Jesus’s execution.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Thief” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Sayasy begins his tale, “The pains from my hands and feet sweltered as I ungrudgingly succumbed to my fate while darkness encapsulated me. The smell of fresh blood overwhelms my senses, and I think to myself, What more can I do? Breathing pains were unbearable, and after every attempt, I could feel my flesh ripping away from the rusted nails. I tried to block out the pain while questions and scenarios ran through my mind. Why was I born in this time and place? And why was my life cut short? All these questions with no clear answers.”
Published by Page Publishing, Davon Sayasy’s engaging tale came to be after the author, who was teaching the word of God at his church on behalf of his pastor, began talking about the thieves on Skull Mountain alongside Jesus, only to discover that his group hardly knew anything about them. This led to Sayasy sharing Dismas’s story to help educate not only his parish but others about the thieves who died next to Christ.
Based upon Biblical text and historical research surrounding Christ’s Crucifixion, “The Thief” is sure to resonate with believers and non-believers alike, bringing to life a lesser known aspect of Jesus’s execution.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Thief” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories