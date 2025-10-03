Author Davon Sayasy’s New Book, "The Thief," is a Compelling Tale That Delves Into the Life of the Penitent Thief Who Was Crucified Next to Jesus Christ

Recent release “The Thief” from Page Publishing author Davon Sayasy is a fascinating novel that explores the story of Dismas, the “good thief” who begs for mercy while being crucified alongside Jesus. Inspired by a sermon he gave about the two thieves who died with Christ, Sayasy shares Dismas’s journey from a life of crime to penance for his sins before joining the Lord in Heaven.