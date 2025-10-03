Author Brandy Laree'’s New Book, "Ezekiel's Camping Adventures," a Charming Tale That Follows the Continuing Story of Ezekiel the Dog and His Latest Trip to Go Camping

Recent release “Ezekiel's Camping Adventures” from Page Publishing author Brandy Laree' is a captivating story that centers around the author’s family dog Ezekiel as he sets out on his latest adventure to go camping. As he and his family set out on this exciting journey, Ezekiel will get to enjoy all the exciting outdoor activities that camping entails.