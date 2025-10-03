Author Brandy Laree'’s New Book, "Ezekiel's Camping Adventures," a Charming Tale That Follows the Continuing Story of Ezekiel the Dog and His Latest Trip to Go Camping
Recent release “Ezekiel's Camping Adventures” from Page Publishing author Brandy Laree' is a captivating story that centers around the author’s family dog Ezekiel as he sets out on his latest adventure to go camping. As he and his family set out on this exciting journey, Ezekiel will get to enjoy all the exciting outdoor activities that camping entails.
New York, NY, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandy Laree', a loving mother with a passion for reading, has completed her new book, “Ezekiel's Camping Adventures”: a riveting story that follows the author’s dog Ezekiel as he and his family set out to enjoy a fun-filled camping trip.
“‘Ezekiel’s Camping Adventures’ is a sequel to ‘A Puppy Named Ezekiel’,” writes Laree’. “This book continues to explore Ezekiel’s adventures in life and shares his camping trips while growing up. He loves going camping and exploring the world. I am extremely excited for this opportunity to share this next story with the world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brandy Laree'’s heartfelt story is partly inspired by the author’s years of reading to her boys as they were growing up, which drove her to create a book that others could read to their children in order to create similar memories. Accompanied by photographs to help bring Laree’’s story to life, “Ezekiel's Camping Adventures” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to follow in Ezekiel’s footsteps and enjoy the great outdoors.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Ezekiel's Camping Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
