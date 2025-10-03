Author Eddy Colin’s New Book, "A Message to Humanity," is a Powerful and Thought-Provoking Read That Shares a Critical Warning from God for All of Mankind
Recent release “A Message to Humanity” from Covenant Books author Eddy Colin is a poignant and compelling read that serves as a spiritual warning for humanity, urging readers to seek salvation and redemption through God. Inspired by the author’s own path in life in which he found guidance through the Lord, Colin now shares his journey and this vital divine message.
Pueblo, CO, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eddy Colin has completed his new book, “A Message to Humanity”: an eye-opening discussion of the vital message for mankind that the author shares in the hope of inspiring his readers to seek God’s salvation while there is still time left to do so.
God has guided author Eddy Colin throughout his entire life, even when he did not acknowledge the Creator. In the end, when the adversary, the devil, made a final attempt on his life to stop this message from being delivered to humanity, he received a divine intervention to save his life, for “A Message to Humanity” must be delivered at all costs.
Colin starts his work, “This message may be easily taken for granted by many, and to all those who may still have a flicker of light left within them, I call upon you as the children of light to understand the urgency of the time at hand on this last and final walk here on this earth. There are many who will not even come close to understanding the importance or magnitude of this very important final message from the divine God to His lost children. There are things in heaven and earth that neither you nor I will ever understand and must be left to God alone.
“To all who can hear, be attentive and pay very close attention to the message that is being brought to your attention on these last days here and your last walk toward righteousness.
“To all who can see, focus on the events that have taken place in these most recent times all over the world and reach deep within yourselves, and all the understanding and knowledge that have been planted deep within you all will intensify and awaken so your enlightenment may begin.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eddy Colin’s new book is an insightful read that calls upon readers to open themselves up to the Lord, especially in the current political and social climate of uncertainty and chaos. Deeply personal and emotionally heartfelt, “A Message to Humanity” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “A Message to Humanity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
