Author Tutu Sene’s New Book, "Grateful Love," Follows Two People on Vastly Different Life Paths Who Find Their Futures Upended When Love Blossoms After a Chance Meeting
Recent release “Grateful Love” from Covenant Books author Tutu Sene is a compelling novel that centers around Cruz, a minister who begins falling for a young woman named Isabella after meeting her at one of his mission houses. As the two begin a budding relationship, they must choose to part and follow their individual paths in life or abandon everything and embark on a life together.
New York, NY, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tutu Sene, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and a master’s degree from Columbia University, has completed her new book, “Grateful Love”: a heartfelt story of two individuals who are faced with the choice of leaving behind everything they’ve worked towards in order to pursue a life together.
Author Tutu Sene has an extensive background in the health-care industry spanning fifteen years before transitioning to a career in writing. Her interests include literature, swimming, tennis, and spending quality time with her children. With the experience of residing in six countries with diverse cultural populations, she has developed a passion for engaging with and learning from various cultures and ethnicities. Her Christian upbringing has instilled in her a desire to inspire individuals on their faith journey.
“Successful and satisfied, Cruz had lived his life to the fullest, having built his global Great Hope Ministry and created a reputation for himself,” writes Sene. “With a position in power and countless people working for him, he had nothing to worry about until his eyes caught the attention of Isabella at one of his humanitarian mission houses. What started as a friendly conversation turned into a profound connection, risking Cruz’s reputation as a minister.
“As the two souls unexpectedly crossed paths, sparks of love took birth within them. They say love comes in unexpected forms. It happens despite age, place, and circumstances, and for Isabella and Cruz, love took on a whole new meaning as they fell for each other amid their struggles.
“As the time drew close for them to leave Brazil, Isabella and Cruz faced a difficult decision. Should they pursue their different paths or take a leap of faith together? The answer was clear. Their love was above all, but was life going to make it easy for them?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tutu Sene’s new book is a powerful and stirring tale that invites readers to follow along and discover if love can truly conquer all. Emotionally raw and character-driven, “Grateful Love” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, keeping them spellbound as Isabella and Cruz navigate the many obstacles standing in their way towards a happy ever after.
Readers can purchase “Grateful Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
