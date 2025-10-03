Author Tutu Sene’s New Book, "Grateful Love," Follows Two People on Vastly Different Life Paths Who Find Their Futures Upended When Love Blossoms After a Chance Meeting

Recent release “Grateful Love” from Covenant Books author Tutu Sene is a compelling novel that centers around Cruz, a minister who begins falling for a young woman named Isabella after meeting her at one of his mission houses. As the two begin a budding relationship, they must choose to part and follow their individual paths in life or abandon everything and embark on a life together.