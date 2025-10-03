Authors Professor Martin Elouga and Dr. Victor K. Seghers’s New Book, “African bronze masterpieces,” Explores the Political and Artistic Meaning of Bronze Art from Africa

Recent release “African bronze masterpieces: Images, concepts, representations, and symbols reified” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Professor Martin Elouga and Dr Victor K. Seghers explores the historical bronze artwork of the Tikar people and African people at large to discover the political and artistic meanings of their works, as well as anthropological logics behind each piece.