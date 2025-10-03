Authors Professor Martin Elouga and Dr. Victor K. Seghers’s New Book, “African bronze masterpieces,” Explores the Political and Artistic Meaning of Bronze Art from Africa
Recent release “African bronze masterpieces: Images, concepts, representations, and symbols reified” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Professor Martin Elouga and Dr Victor K. Seghers explores the historical bronze artwork of the Tikar people and African people at large to discover the political and artistic meanings of their works, as well as anthropological logics behind each piece.
New York, NY, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Professor Martin Elouga, who teaches in the department of arts and archaeology, faculty of arts, letters and social sciences of the University of Yaoundé I, and Dr Victor K. Seghers, a Belgian physician who graduated from the University of Louvain, Belgium, have completed their new book, “African bronze masterpieces: Images, concepts, representations, and symbols reified”: a fascinating and compelling look at how bronze artwork from Africa’s past, focusing on art from the Tikar people, can be used as a tool to better understand the area’s anthropological history.
Professor Martin Elouga has been the head of the department of arts and archaeology, DRPD at the Rector’s office of the University of Yaoundé I, coordinator of the research and doctoral training unit (URFD) in arts, cultures, and civilizations, and vice dean in charge of registration at the faculty of education. His research on the Tikar of the upper and middle Mbam river catchment, which has led to several publications, is being developed in the framework of the Center for Tikar Studies (CETIS) of which he is the general manager. This research focuses on the history of the Tikar since their migration from the Mboum country to the present day, the Tikar culture in its multiple facets, material in its interweaving with the immaterial and social.
Dr Victor K. Seghers was a resident in Boston at Lahey Clinic and Tufts University and Harvard Cardiology Service at Boston City Hospital in the late sixties. His cardiology training was at Mayo Clinic. He is a cardiologist for the Veterans Administration for the last twenty years and is currently at Dorn VA, Columbia, South Carolina. It is his life mission to link the Afro-American Veterans directly through the Tikar and Benin cultures directly to the twenty-fifth Egyptian Dynasty of Taharqua with the Unification of Egypt and Sudan.
“Bronze art is one of the manifestations of African genius,” share Professor Elouga and Dr Seghers. “An activity confined to the palace and controlled by the leading class from the constitution of states to the nineteenth-century, a period during which it finally left the court to enter to a process of democratization and popularization. The multiplication of the workshops induced justifies the abundant and diversified production. The works created reflect the social, cultural, political, religious, and spiritual life of the peoples who have domesticated the lost wax techniques such as the Mboum, the Tikar, the Yoruba, or the Edo, among others. These works have been the subject of many researches. The available publications are proof of this intensive research on bronze art production in Africa. But African bronze works of art, specially Tikar, have not been sufficiently presented to the scientific community, nor to the general public. The present book is an open door to sumptuous and fascinating works, full of meaning and symbols, which give a sound account of the history and the global life of the producers in their relationship with nature, neighboring peoples, belief, and religion.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Professor Martin Elouga and Dr Victor K. Seghers’s enlightening series will regenerate a renaissance of global interest in African history culture, as well as highlighting the importance in understanding art as a vital tool to interpreting and learning from history.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “African bronze masterpieces: Images, concepts, representations, and symbols reified” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
