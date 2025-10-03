Author Gregory Wine’s New Book, "Fishing with Poppi," Follows a Grandfather Who Takes His Grandson on a Fishing Trip, & the Valuable Life Lessons He Shares Along the Way
Recent release “Fishing with Poppi” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gregory Wine is a charming story that centers around Poppi, who takes his grandson Alex on a fishing trip. As their bond deepens, Poppi shares life lessons with Alex as well as tall tales to help make their trip more memorable and exciting.
Weston, WV, October 03, 2025
“Time spent with grandchildren is one of the best and most enjoyable things that a grandfather has to look forward to in his life,” writes Gregory. “Taking a child fishing is a great way to teach them about patience and adaptability. This book tells a story about a grandfather (Poppi) who decides to take his grandson (Alex) on a fishing trip and how such a trip brings their bond closer than ever. Although based on true events, the usual fisherman’s-tale exaggerations make it sound much more exciting.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gregory Wine’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they discover the joy that can be found by spending time with their grandparents. With colorful artwork to help bring Gregory’s story to life, “Fishing with Poppi” is sure to resonate with readers, inviting them to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Fishing with Poppi” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
www.newmansprings.com
