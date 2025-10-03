Author Gregory Wine’s New Book, "Fishing with Poppi," Follows a Grandfather Who Takes His Grandson on a Fishing Trip, & the Valuable Life Lessons He Shares Along the Way

Recent release “Fishing with Poppi” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gregory Wine is a charming story that centers around Poppi, who takes his grandson Alex on a fishing trip. As their bond deepens, Poppi shares life lessons with Alex as well as tall tales to help make their trip more memorable and exciting.