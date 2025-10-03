Gohlke Launches Finoptica, Financial Services Marketing Agency Building Brands and Driving Demand
Daytona Beach, FL, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Financial services marketing veteran Christopher Gohlke today announced the launch of Finoptica, a marketing agency designed to help start-ups and growth-driven financial services companies cut through the noise with clear strategies, precise execution and measurable results.
With two decades of experience leading marketing and communications at global financial services firms, Gohlke brings a track record of building brands, driving demand and aligning marketing with revenue outcomes. Finoptica was founded to deliver the same rigor and clarity to businesses that need a modern marketing partner without the overhead of a large in-house team.
“Marketing should be more than activity—it should be accountability,” said Christopher Gohlke, Founder and Principal of Finoptica. “I launched Finoptica to give leaders a direct line between strategy, execution and results. It’s about brand clarity, pipeline growth and making sure every effort moves the business forward.”
About Finoptica
Finoptica offers a full suite of marketing services designed for companies that want both vision and delivery, including:
- Branding & Identity: Logo, visual design, websites and SEO foundations
- Go-to-Market Strategy: Positioning, messaging and launch frameworks
- Fractional CMO Services: Strategic leadership without the full-time cost
- Demand Generation: Campaigns and programs that convert awareness into pipeline
- Product Marketing & Sales Enablement: Messaging, collateral and tools to drive growth
- Public Relations: Creating visibility, credibility and influence
Finoptica is built on the principle that marketing must tie directly to measurable business impact. Too many companies waste resources on disconnected campaigns, vanity metrics or surface-level branding. Finoptica’s approach ensures every initiative, from brand identity to lead generation, is backed by strategy, tracked with the right KPIs and aligned to revenue outcomes.
The agency also reflects Gohlke’s broader vision for modern marketing: blending creativity with accountability. By combining sharp storytelling with data-driven execution, Finoptica positions itself as a partner to leadership teams who expect marketing to deliver real pipeline, not just noise.
Finoptica is now taking on select clients. Reach out on their website for a free consultation.
Media Contact
Christopher Gohlke
Founder & Principal, Finoptica
christopher@fatlavallc.com
