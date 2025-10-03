Ember Reed’s New Book, "A Forest and Its Beasts," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows Individuals Who Discover Their True Selves Within a Forest of Twisted Desires
Olney, TX, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ember Reed, an avid gamer, an aspiring forager, and a scientific enthusiast who holds a BFA in creative writing from Stephen F. Austin State University, has completed her most recent book, “A Forest and Its Beasts”: a poignant series that explores the darker side of desire as a group of individuals find themselves in a forest where danger and the supernatural await to draw out one’s inner self.
“Follow through the stories of the monsters and people in this forest as they discover the darker sides of their desires,” shares Reed. “Within lies the tales of a twisted doppler, a pair of corrupted water nymphs, a cursed woman, and many more. Should you dare to cross the threshold into these shadowed woods, the best advice I can give to you is to tread carefully and prepare yourself for a new perspective.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ember Reed’s book will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound as they delve deep into the secrets of the forest and its mysterious inhabitants. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Forest and Its Beasts” weaves an intricate tale that promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Forest and Its Beasts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Follow through the stories of the monsters and people in this forest as they discover the darker sides of their desires,” shares Reed. “Within lies the tales of a twisted doppler, a pair of corrupted water nymphs, a cursed woman, and many more. Should you dare to cross the threshold into these shadowed woods, the best advice I can give to you is to tread carefully and prepare yourself for a new perspective.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ember Reed’s book will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound as they delve deep into the secrets of the forest and its mysterious inhabitants. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Forest and Its Beasts” weaves an intricate tale that promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Forest and Its Beasts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories