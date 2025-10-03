Darkrain McBlack’s New Book, "Delusion: Unveiling the Hidden Impact," is a Powerful, True Account Exploring the Impact That an Absent Father Can Have on One’s Life
New York, NY, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Darkrain McBlack, a loving father and aspiring fine artist enrolled at NVCC, has completed his most recent book, “Delusion: Unveiling the Hidden Impact”: a deeply personal memoir that invites readers into the heart-wrenching narrative of a fractured family, shaped by a father’s prolonged absence and his misguided beliefs.
At the center of “Delusion: Unveiling the Hidden Impact” is a young man who must bear the brunt of unfounded accusations and emotional cruelty in the wake of his father’s absence. From when he was an embryo to when he was born and the earliest stages of his life, the author is met with rejection, marked for a fate he doesn’t deserve, and subjected to unwarranted torment. As the story unfolds, readers will witness the devastating consequences of a father’s delusions, stemming from past prejudices and ignorance.
The author’s experiences are a powerful testament to the enduring impact of a parent’s misguided perceptions. His struggle is both heartrending and inspiring, showcasing a remarkable resilience in the face of overwhelming adversity. “Delusion: Unveiling the Hidden Impact” goes beyond the confines of a traditional family drama, unearthing the profound wounds inflicted by a parent’s delusions and its lasting ramifications. It speaks to the enduring strength of the human spirit and offers a compelling exploration of the unbreakable bonds that can ultimately heal even the deepest scars.
“In the complex embroidery of human existence, there’s a crucial thread. Its absence leaves a significant gap in the hearts of the next generation—the father,” writes McBlack. “The absence of a father, whether physically or emotionally, weaves a complex and heart-wrenching narrative that unfolds far from the public eye. It’s a story of resilience, the weight of silent battles, and the courage to face challenges that many children are forced to endure in the shadows of societal indifference.
“I am intimately familiar with this story. I am not just the author but an active character in the tale of absent fathers. As a child, I was thrust into a world where uncles and aunties, some of whom were unkind and abusive, became my surrogate parents. I was victimized, manipulated, and hurt in ways I couldn’t fully comprehend. My innocence was stolen, and I was unjustly branded for actions and emotions I was too young to grasp.
“But life’s tapestry isn’t static; it is woven from the threads of experiences and lessons. My journey as a father extended my own narrative, casting shadows on the pages of my children’s lives. Believing that discipline was best served with a stern hand, I inadvertently perpetuated the cycles of pain that I, too, had suffered. I thought my children would flourish through the crucible of strict upbringing, unaware of the scars I was etching into their souls.”
Published by Fulton Books, Darkrain McBlack’s book is a reminder of the profound influence that fathers wield over their children, and the tidal wave that engulfs their absence. Emotionally raw and honest, “Delusion” is a plea for greater awareness, deeper understanding, and unwavering support for these unsung sufferers, acknowledging the pain that generations silently bear and the indomitable resilience that threads the untold stories of absent fathers’ children.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Delusion: Unveiling the Hidden Impact” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
