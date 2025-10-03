Richard Guida’s New Book “To All My Progeny” is a poignant memoir passing along lessons learned by the author through life to both his descendents and readers at large.
Gainesville, VA, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Richard Guida, who holds two engineering degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as an MBA from The George Washington University, has completed his most recent book, “To All My Progeny”: a stirring autobiographical account aimed at the author’s current and future family members, as well as any reader interested in his life story, that shares his experiences and life lessons with future generations so that they may discover who he was and learn from his choices.
Author Ricahrd Guida has held a professional engineer license and a Certified Information Security Systems Professional accreditation. He has occupied senior executive positions with the Navy Department and at Johnson & Johnson, where he served as the vice president for Worldwide Information Security before retiring and entering into a consulting career that led to his final retirement. His career has spanned over fifty years, during which his responsibilities have spanned the globe in both the government and private sectors.
Often, one wonders what the life and times of their predecessors were like—what their worries, failures, successes, and goals for the future were. Richard Guida’s predecessors did not leave any material on this subject, so the only things he knows about them came from family interactions and gatherings and some meager written material. Determined that his current and future progeny would have a full record of his life and career upon which to reflect, Guida began penning his memoirs, but soon realized that others outside his family might also find the contents useful in preparing for and executing their own careers. Hence, “To All My Pregony” contains professional advice and guidance for a broader audience as well, and hopefully will encourage others to write similar accounts for their own future families to read.
“Since this book is mostly autobiographical—I will cover many elements of my own life—it will be of greatest interest to my own family and progeny. But the book also attempts to achieve something much deeper,” shares Guida. “In these pages, I will do my best to convey to each of you not just my own experiences but what I have found in life to be of greatest importance and why. As such, I hope it may be of broader interest than just to my family.
“My request to any reader—especially my progeny—is not that you necessarily adopt my philosophy or political positions or profession or even professional attributes. You must make all such decisions for yourselves. Rather, my earnest hope is that you will read this book objectively and with an open mind for three key reasons.
“First, to see my own thought processes and learn from them.
“Second, to experience what I confronted as I grew from a child into an adult and ultimately into old age.
“Finally, to hear all of that in my own voice, not attenuated by word of mouth or embellished by family or professional stories. This book is the ‘raw’ me for better or worse. You be the judge of which.”
Published by Fulton Books, Richard Guida’s book is a deeply personal and emotionally candid account that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page and inspiring them as they make their next steps towards the future.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “To All My Progeny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Ricahrd Guida has held a professional engineer license and a Certified Information Security Systems Professional accreditation. He has occupied senior executive positions with the Navy Department and at Johnson & Johnson, where he served as the vice president for Worldwide Information Security before retiring and entering into a consulting career that led to his final retirement. His career has spanned over fifty years, during which his responsibilities have spanned the globe in both the government and private sectors.
Often, one wonders what the life and times of their predecessors were like—what their worries, failures, successes, and goals for the future were. Richard Guida’s predecessors did not leave any material on this subject, so the only things he knows about them came from family interactions and gatherings and some meager written material. Determined that his current and future progeny would have a full record of his life and career upon which to reflect, Guida began penning his memoirs, but soon realized that others outside his family might also find the contents useful in preparing for and executing their own careers. Hence, “To All My Pregony” contains professional advice and guidance for a broader audience as well, and hopefully will encourage others to write similar accounts for their own future families to read.
“Since this book is mostly autobiographical—I will cover many elements of my own life—it will be of greatest interest to my own family and progeny. But the book also attempts to achieve something much deeper,” shares Guida. “In these pages, I will do my best to convey to each of you not just my own experiences but what I have found in life to be of greatest importance and why. As such, I hope it may be of broader interest than just to my family.
“My request to any reader—especially my progeny—is not that you necessarily adopt my philosophy or political positions or profession or even professional attributes. You must make all such decisions for yourselves. Rather, my earnest hope is that you will read this book objectively and with an open mind for three key reasons.
“First, to see my own thought processes and learn from them.
“Second, to experience what I confronted as I grew from a child into an adult and ultimately into old age.
“Finally, to hear all of that in my own voice, not attenuated by word of mouth or embellished by family or professional stories. This book is the ‘raw’ me for better or worse. You be the judge of which.”
Published by Fulton Books, Richard Guida’s book is a deeply personal and emotionally candid account that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page and inspiring them as they make their next steps towards the future.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “To All My Progeny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories