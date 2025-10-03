Nancy Harris’s newly released “The Adventures of Shelly the Snail” is a heartwarming children’s story of courage, friendship, and resilience.
“The Adventures of Shelly the Snail” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Harris takes young readers on an exciting journey with Shelly, a snail who overcomes a hurricane with the help of new friends, teaching lessons of kindness, bravery, and hope.
Cocoa, FL, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Shelly the Snail”, a charming and inspiring children’s adventure based on true events, is the creation of published author, Nancy Harris.
Harris shares, “Take a ride through the hurricane along with Shelly the Snail with her special friends that she meets along the way. These friends take good care of her and protect her after being lost at sea during a bad hurricane.
This is an adventure with a happy ending. It is based in part on a true story. I rescued a shell holding onto a clam after a hurricane on the beach, and I called it Shelly.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Harris’s new book delivers an engaging and educational story that encourages children to embrace courage, friendship, and hope in the face of challenges.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Shelly the Snail” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Shelly the Snail”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
