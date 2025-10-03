Kirk P. Thomas’s Newly Released "Two Shots to Glory: Whistles, Calls, and Confessions" is an Insightful Look Into the World of High School Sports Officiating
“Two Shots to Glory: Whistles, Calls, and Confessions” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kirk P. Thomas offers readers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes glimpse into the challenges, triumphs, and integrity required in officiating high school basketball and volleyball.
Beaumont, TX, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Two Shots to Glory: Whistles, Calls, and Confessions”: a compelling memoir and insider’s perspective on the life of a dedicated sports official. “Two Shots to Glory: Whistles, Calls, and Confessions” is the creation of published author, Kirk P. Thomas, a longtime high school basketball official with over twenty-six years of experience in Southeast Texas. A former two-sport athlete from greater New Orleans, he now officiates both basketball and volleyball and has served in leadership roles with the Region 5 Basketball Chapter of Officials. He holds a degree in sociology from the University of New Orleans and is a retired federal human resources professional. Beyond officiating, Kirk enjoys fitness, cycling, gardening, and scuba diving. “Two Shots to Glory” is his debut book, with more works in progress.
Thomas shares, “Two Shots to Glory is a captivating behind-the-scenes account of an independent sports professional who has dedicated over twenty-six years to officiating high school basketball. The book delves into the author’s personal journey and sheds light on the motivations driving this individual’s commitment to ensuring fairness in competitive contests. This compelling narrative gives readers insight into the often-criticized and misunderstood world of sports officiating, the challenges officials face, and where dedication and integrity play pivotal roles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kirk P. Thomas’s new book is an engaging narrative that not only sheds light on the realities of being an official but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the critical role referees play in the sports community. “Two Shots to Glory” is thoughtfully crafted for a wide range of readers. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a coach, player, or simply curious about officiating, this book provides valuable perspectives that will resonate long after the final whistle. It’s a must-read for anyone interested in gaining a fresh understanding of this vital aspect of high school athletics.
Consumers can purchase “Two Shots to Glory: Whistles, Calls, and Confessions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Shots to Glory: Whistles, Calls, and Confessions”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories