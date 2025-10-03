Dana Macdonald’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Luke and Gracie" is a Heartwarming Tale of Love, Rescue, and the Joy Dogs Bring Into Our Lives
“The Adventures of Luke and Gracie” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dana MacDonald is an endearing true story about two lovable dogs and the unexpected Christmas miracle that brought them together, capturing the beauty of pet adoption and unconditional love.
Knoxville, TN, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Luke and Gracie”: a heartwarming tale of love, rescue, and the joy dogs bring into our lives. “The Adventures of Luke and Gracie” is the creation of published author, Dana MacDonald, a dedicated wife and mother of two with a lifelong love of dogs. With a 16-year career in the plasma donation industry, she holds credentials as a practical nurse, a bachelor’s in business administration with a focus on healthcare management, and a master’s in education specializing in curriculum and instructional design. An artist and advocate, Dana creates custom art from various materials and promotes the benefits of art and pet therapy. Passionate about animal welfare, she supports pet adoption and local shelters. She expresses deep gratitude for God’s blessings, her loved ones, and the gift of each new day.
This is a heartwarming tale of a family that was blessed with a stray dog during the Christmas holidays. He is known as Luke. This story details the adventures of Luke and the family’s current dog named Gracie. The two of them together are adorable, and this story will warm even the hardest of hearts.
In this special story, you will see real photos of Luke and Gracie as they go about their adventurous lives. This pair of furry friends are quite mischievous with big personalities. You will also discover that this story follows actual events that took place.
In this story, Luke finally gets the Christmas wish that he’d always wanted. Read how he transitions into being a MacDonald and enjoy all the cute pictures of these cute canines.
And it all started with a silent prayer that led to a Christmas miracle.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dana MacDonald’s new book shares a delightful and inspiring message about the power of love, the importance of rescue, and the joy that animals bring to our lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Luke and Gracie” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Luke and Gracie”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
This is a heartwarming tale of a family that was blessed with a stray dog during the Christmas holidays. He is known as Luke. This story details the adventures of Luke and the family’s current dog named Gracie. The two of them together are adorable, and this story will warm even the hardest of hearts.
In this special story, you will see real photos of Luke and Gracie as they go about their adventurous lives. This pair of furry friends are quite mischievous with big personalities. You will also discover that this story follows actual events that took place.
In this story, Luke finally gets the Christmas wish that he’d always wanted. Read how he transitions into being a MacDonald and enjoy all the cute pictures of these cute canines.
And it all started with a silent prayer that led to a Christmas miracle.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dana MacDonald’s new book shares a delightful and inspiring message about the power of love, the importance of rescue, and the joy that animals bring to our lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Luke and Gracie” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Luke and Gracie”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories