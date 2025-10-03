Pierre Fenelon’s Newly Released “Learn to Lose A LITTLE to GAIN MUCH MORE IN RETURN” is an Enlightening Guide That Explores Life’s Journey and Spiritual Principles
“Learn to Lose A LITTLE to GAIN MUCH MORE IN RETURN: Understand the Law of Reciprocity!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pierre Fenelon provides readers with practical insights and biblical wisdom to navigate life’s struggles, understand the law of reciprocity, and seek meaningful, lasting rewards through faith.
Hollywood, FL, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Learn to Lose A LITTLE to GAIN MUCH MORE IN RETURN: Understand the Law of Reciprocity!”, a thought-provoking and inspiring guide to understanding life’s challenges, the law of reciprocity, and how to achieve spiritual and personal fulfillment, is the creation of published author, Pierre Fenelon.
Fenelon shares, “The Bible teaches us that life is a journey … there is a beginning, and certainly there is an ending. In this life’s journey for everyone, the pathways seem different and sometimes the journey itself becomes a struggle and different as we go along. It was not supposed to be that way, something had happened unfortunately, which made everything change both in the visible and in the invisible about this life. For each generation since the beginning of human existence, we have seen people being born, and people who were dying, not in a specific time only, but also of all ages. We seem to understand the paradigm of birth among humanity because in many ways it propels the idea of living of something to look forward to, and it raises up our hopes, our expectations throughout the journey … but we still grapple with the mystery of death, and it scares us a lot because generally its effect has left us with unanswered questions.
In this book: “Learn to lose a little to gain much more in return. Understand the law of reciprocity”. The author intends to remove any doubt you might have concerning life itself, and of course concerning the mystery of death. There is not going to be a formula that can take away your struggles, but this book will help you understand your struggles and help you with some principles to know how to navigate through life in spite of all the struggles it brings. For everyone, the journey may have been different when it began, and along the way life may have been totally unfair, but the destination can be rewarding if each individual seeks to apply God’s principles of this life’s journey. The struggles, the chaos of this life at last will not bother anybody anymore once you reach that glorious destination.
The fact is, we all can get there safely, but only if each one of us meets the requirements. Would you like to go there? Aren’t you curious to know how to get there? Come, start reading the book right away to find out!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pierre Fenelon’s new book offers spiritual guidance and practical principles to help readers navigate life’s challenges and embrace the rewards of applying God’s wisdom.
Consumers can purchase “Learn to Lose A LITTLE to GAIN MUCH MORE IN RETURN: Understand the Law of Reciprocity!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Learn to Lose A LITTLE to GAIN MUCH MORE IN RETURN: Understand the Law of Reciprocity!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
