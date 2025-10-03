Pierre Fenelon’s Newly Released “Learn to Lose A LITTLE to GAIN MUCH MORE IN RETURN” is an Enlightening Guide That Explores Life’s Journey and Spiritual Principles

“Learn to Lose A LITTLE to GAIN MUCH MORE IN RETURN: Understand the Law of Reciprocity!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pierre Fenelon provides readers with practical insights and biblical wisdom to navigate life’s struggles, understand the law of reciprocity, and seek meaningful, lasting rewards through faith.