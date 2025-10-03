Jill Perry’s Newly Released "Coming Out of the WilderMess" is an Uplifting Devotional Offering Guidance, Encouragement, and Renewal Through God’s Word

“Coming Out of the WilderMess: 365 daily devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jill Perry is a heartfelt devotional designed to help readers navigate life’s challenges, discover hope, and deepen their relationship with Jesus through daily time in Scripture and prayer.