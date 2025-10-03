Jill Perry’s Newly Released "Coming Out of the WilderMess" is an Uplifting Devotional Offering Guidance, Encouragement, and Renewal Through God’s Word
“Coming Out of the WilderMess: 365 daily devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jill Perry is a heartfelt devotional designed to help readers navigate life’s challenges, discover hope, and deepen their relationship with Jesus through daily time in Scripture and prayer.
Santa Monica, CA, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Coming Out of the WilderMess: 365 daily devotional”: a transformative devotional providing daily encouragement for anyone seeking strength and healing in the midst of life’s struggles. “Coming Out of the WilderMess: 365 daily devotional” is the creation of published author, Jill Perry, who was born and raised in a small community in California’s Central Valley, just south of Sacramento. She is a proud mother of two grown boys and currently resides with her teenage daughter in Los Angeles. She holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University Sacramento and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University in Malibu. Working to finalize a second graduate degree in ethical leadership from Epic Bible College, Jill has learned the Word of God to be her trustworthy life source. Her passion is to know Jesus better every day.
Perry shares, “Six months after high school, Jill Perry faced pressure to abort or marry, entering an abusive teen marriage marked by betrayal, addiction, and loss. Determined to raise her son well, she turned her focus to the church and, eventually, ministry. After remarrying, Jill thought she’d found peace, but within a decade, she was trapped in a second toxic marriage of infidelity and strife, struggling to stay strong for her three children. Alone and broken, she cried out to God.
In her lowest moments, Jill realized how little she truly knew of the God she had met as a teen. With minimal support and a church that ignored her plea for help, her pain led her to rediscover a faithful Savior. Through a challenging journey she calls her “wildermess,” Jill experienced transformation. What began with a simple daily devotional and a prayer sparked a deeper relationship with God, who guided her through healing, severed toxic ties, and renewed her life with hope and purpose.
Coming Out of the WilderMess invites readers seeking strength, security, and a personal connection with Jesus to embrace their “wildermess” journey. Time with Him will reveal the power of God’s Word amid life’s messes and His unwavering love that leads to restoration.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jill Perry’s new book is an empowering devotional resource that encourages readers to find comfort and direction in Scripture while learning to trust God through life’s wilderness seasons.
Consumers can purchase “Coming Out of the WilderMess: 365 daily devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Coming Out of the WilderMess: 365 daily devotional”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
