Leigh Reilly’s Newly Released "A Call to Suffer: Hope Beyond the Pain" is an Inspiring Faith-Based Resource Offering Comfort and Perspective in Times of Hardship
“A Call to Suffer: Hope Beyond the Pain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leigh Reilly is a compassionate exploration of suffering, disability, and hope, rooted in biblical truth and designed to encourage both those directly affected and those who support them.
York, PA, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Call to Suffer: Hope Beyond the Pain,” a heartfelt examination of struggle and resilience through the lens of faith, is the creation of published author, Leigh Reilly.
Reilly shares, “Are you or someone you love struggling under the weight of a physical disability? This book will seek to offer hope to those who are specifically affected by a disability. Those who are not affected will gain insight and develop a greater understanding of how to help those who struggle. Everyone is going to suffer at some point during their lifetime; it might not be with a physical disability, but they will gain a greater appreciation of those who do. From a biblical perspective, journey with an individual whose handicaps in life do not hamper her from doing all and being all that God created her to be. Challenge critical thinking skills and expand your learning on why we suffer and how you can live in hope that your specific experience is not the end of the story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leigh Reilly’s new book provides encouragement for those facing difficulties and reminds readers of the strength and hope found in God’s promises.
Consumers can purchase “A Call to Suffer: Hope Beyond the Pain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Call to Suffer: Hope Beyond the Pain”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Reilly shares, “Are you or someone you love struggling under the weight of a physical disability? This book will seek to offer hope to those who are specifically affected by a disability. Those who are not affected will gain insight and develop a greater understanding of how to help those who struggle. Everyone is going to suffer at some point during their lifetime; it might not be with a physical disability, but they will gain a greater appreciation of those who do. From a biblical perspective, journey with an individual whose handicaps in life do not hamper her from doing all and being all that God created her to be. Challenge critical thinking skills and expand your learning on why we suffer and how you can live in hope that your specific experience is not the end of the story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leigh Reilly’s new book provides encouragement for those facing difficulties and reminds readers of the strength and hope found in God’s promises.
Consumers can purchase “A Call to Suffer: Hope Beyond the Pain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Call to Suffer: Hope Beyond the Pain”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories